LightSite AI Partners With Gaprise to Expand AI Search Optimization in Japan

LightSite AI, a platform that helps companies improve their visibility across AI search platforms, announced a partnership with Gaprise Co., Ltd. to expand its presence in Japan. Beginning in June 2026, Gaprise will introduce LightSite AI to Japanese companies and provide local support for implementation and adoption.

The partnership reflects a shift in how people discover and evaluate companies, products, and services. Search engines remain an important source of information, but buyers increasingly also use generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to receive direct answers and recommendations.

This creates a new challenge for companies. A website may be clear and easy for people to navigate while still being difficult for AI platforms to interpret correctly. Important information about products, services, frequently asked questions, customer proof points, and brand positioning may be overlooked or represented inaccurately in AI-generated answers.

The process of improving how a company appears in these answers is commonly referred to as generative engine optimization and answer engine optimization, or GEO and AEO.

LightSite AI is designed to help companies address both the technical and operational sides of AI search optimization. Rather than functioning only as an analytics dashboard, the platform identifies issues, prepares improvements, and supports execution through an agent-based workflow.

The platform organizes existing website information into formats that AI systems can interpret more easily, including structured data and AI-friendly sitemaps. This does not require creating a separate version of the website for AI platforms or changing the experience for human visitors. The objective is to make existing information easier for AI systems to find and understand.

LightSite AI also monitors how companies appear across major generative AI platforms. It runs questions based on the interests of prospective customers and analyzes brand mentions, positioning, sentiment, competitor visibility, and cited sources.

When improvement opportunities are identified, the platform prepares recommended actions for review and approval. These may include technical updates, new content, changes to existing pages, and outreach proposals. The workflow is designed to support a continuous cycle of detection, improvement, and measurement.

Companies can evaluate their website foundations using LightSite AI’s generative engine optimization checker and review how their brands appear in AI-generated answers using the AI search visibility test.

LightSite AI also publishes research and practical guidance on how marketers can use AI bot traffic data, how to get a brand cited by large language models, and which website pages receive AI search traffic.

The platform supports major website environments. Shopify websites can use an app-based implementation that does not require development work. LightSite AI also supports WordPress, Webflow, and other commonly used website platforms.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gaprise to bring LightSite AI to the Japanese market. From our initial discussions, we were convinced that Gaprise was the ideal partner for this challenge. Their professionalism, deep understanding of digital marketing, and strong commitment to customer success made them our natural choice. As AI search continues to transform how buyers discover companies, we look forward to working together to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of businesses in Japan,” said Stas Levitan, Founder and CEO of LightSite AI.

Gaprise Co., Ltd. is a Tokyo-based provider of international software solutions. Established in 2005, the company identifies technologies from global markets and supports their implementation and adoption in Japan. Its areas of activity include digital marketing, customer experience optimization, content management, project management, and AI-related services.

The partnership will combine LightSite AI’s platform with Gaprise’s local market expertise and customer support capabilities. The companies will work together to help Japanese businesses improve how their websites and brands are represented across AI search platforms.

About LightSite AI

LightSite AI is an AI search optimization platform designed to help companies improve how they are found, understood, and represented across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI. The platform combines technical website optimization, AI visibility monitoring, content recommendations, outreach support, and measurement within a single workflow.