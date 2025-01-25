OpenAI Unveils Operator, an AI Tool with Extended Data Retention Policy

OpenAI has introduced Operator, an advanced AI agent tool, now available as part of its ChatGPT Pro plan, which costs $200 per month. The company announced the release of Operator in a research preview on Thursday. With this launch, OpenAI revealed that it might store user chats and associated screenshots for up to 90 days, even if users manually delete them. This retention period is notably longer than the 30-day retention period for ChatGPT data.

Data Retention Policy and User Privacy

While OpenAI’s retention policy for Operator mirrors its approach to ChatGPT, it extends the duration by 60 days. Customers using Operator may find their data accessible to a limited number of authorized OpenAI personnel and trusted service providers. These parties may access data for purposes such as investigating abuse and handling legal matters. This disclosure has raised concerns among some users who may be wary of having their online activities stored by OpenAI for up to three months.

Operator, designed to enhance user experience within the ChatGPT platform, offers a range of advanced features for subscribers. However, the extended data retention policy may prompt users to weigh the benefits against potential privacy implications. OpenAI assures its customers that access to stored data is strictly controlled and limited to specific purposes.

What The Author Thinks The introduction of Operator with its extended data retention policy presents a complex trade-off between enhanced AI functionalities and privacy concerns. While the capabilities of Operator may attract professionals and tech enthusiasts, the longer retention of sensitive data could deter users sensitive to online privacy. OpenAI’s challenge will be to maintain a balance between innovative features and the protection of user data, ensuring transparency and trust remain at the forefront of their service offering.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR