JETOUR’s Arctic Adventure in Extreme Coldness

Recently, the JETOUR T2 ventured into the frigid Arctic Circle at 70 degrees north latitude. In harsh conditions with temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, JETOUR conducted an extreme test. The JETOUR T2 triumphed over all challenges with outstanding performance, showcasing its exceptional capabilities while setting a new benchmark in the global SUV market.

Aiming for the “world’s leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles”, JETOUR has always embraced the toughest challenges. The extreme Arctic Circle test of the T2 demonstrates JETOUR’s fearless spirit. The uneven snow hills, ice-covered roads, and ice surfaces eroded by seawater over the years make the slippery ice terrain of the Arctic Circle even more challenging, presenting a rigorous test for the JETOUR T2. Yet, in the Arctic Circle of “extreme coldness, high latitude, and high humidity”, the T2 conquered various challenges, including the “elk test”, start in extreme coldness, snowy slope climbing, snow off-roading, and snow extrication. The achievements prove JETOUR’s powerful capabilities and advanced technologies.

As JETOUR’s first off-road model, T2 features excellent passability across diverse terrains, equipped with advanced technologies including the XWD automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system, intelligent crawl mode, rear differential lock, 2.0T engine, and 7-speed DCT. In addition to offering sustainable travel solutions, T2 delivers an exciting driving experience, even effortlessly conquering the extreme conditions of the Arctic.

Amid the world’s toughest testing grounds for rugged off-road SUVs, JETOUR successfully completed the challenges with outstanding strength, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality products to global customers. In 2024, JETOUR sold 568,387 units, with an impressive 80.3% year-on-year growth, creating amazing “JETOUR Speed” as an automotive brand that started just six years ago. At the new starting point, JETOUR aims to become the “world’s leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles” with its unique “Travel+” concept and innovative technologies alongside travelers worldwide.