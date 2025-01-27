London Takes the Lead in the Global Digital Asset Economy with TPX Property Exchanges Half-Price Homes, Mortgage-Free Living and Inflation-Resistant Money

This innovative platform aims to unlock the $380 trillion global real estate market, enabling property titles to serve as inflation-resistant “real money” in global payment systems. The initiative promises to deliver half-price homes and the possibility of mortgage-free living—at zero cost to homeowners.

The Global Rollout

Under its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing model, TPX Property Exchanges plans to establish 20 property exchanges globally, starting with London. Subsequent exchanges will launch every six to eight weeks in collaboration with local partners in major global cities. Designed with input from regulators (Financial Conduct Authority), land registries (HM Land Registry), treasuries (HM Treasury & HMRC), central banks (Bank of England), the insurance industry (Lloyd’s of London), and financial institutions, the platform will make real estate titles a liquid, tradable asset, operable and able to be converted into local fiat currency in real time at global points of sale—similar to other card payment networks.

Advanced Technology for a New Era of Transactions

Since 2016, TPX has pioneered a comprehensive, end-to-end systems approach to global property transactions, integrating blockchain and AI technologies. The platform’s innovative liquidity engines enable real-time, mark-to-market, title of property to fiat currency transactions in under 10 milliseconds, processing up to 280,000 transactions per second. This decentralized, sovereign-secure system represents a generational leap in business efficiency, security, legal contract enforcement and digital asset management, able to drive significant gains in UK GDP and productivity.

Technical Highlights

TPX has developed a mutually exclusive chain ecosystem, including a derivative chain, using Layer 1 blockchains that are open and permissionless. This decentralized operating system facilitates the public IPO of residential, commercial, and public real estate. It ensures compliance with sovereign laws and enables the application of monetary and fiscal policies along with the creation of new intrinsic value reserve assets for central banks and governmental treasuries within the regions where TPX operates.

A Visionary Initiative

Antony Abell, CEO and Founder of TPX Property Exchanges, expressed his vision for the project: “Our goal is to redefine real estate (property) by creating a trusted, secure, and efficient system that empowers property owners to leverage their assets as liquid value. With input from global regulators and financial institutions, TPX is now set to revolutionize how property is bought, sold, and used as a digital asset both in our economies and in the payment for goods and services.”

About TPX Property Exchanges

The TPX Property Exchanges Group of Companies is wholly owned by Universal TrustMe Engine Limited (‘TrustMe). Founded in 2016, TrustMe has evolved from a blockchain solutions company to a leader in PropTech and FinTech, with a focus on global real estate and digital asset innovation. Accepted into the Financial Conduct Authority Innovation Sandbox program in 2017, TrustMe’s team includes engineers, cryptologists, venture capitalists, and financial experts dedicated to building the new asset economy.

Antony Abell (CEO/Founder)

Antony Abell (CEO/Founder of the UK-based TPX Property Exchanges Group of Companies) is a trans-Atlantic serial entrepreneur and former corporate financier/fund manager based in London. He was previously an officer in the British Army and an Olympic coach (1992 Winter Games) before launching global breakout technology companies. Since 1995, he has formally worked, funded, supported, and advised over 27 companies in global logistics, BioTech, EnergyTech, and GreenTech before focusing in 2017 on global PropTech and FinTech with the TPX Property Exchanges.

See:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/antonyabell/