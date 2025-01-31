Vida Health Clinic to Host Galentine’s Day Self-Care Event in La Habra

Vida Health Clinic is excited to announce its upcoming Galentine’s Day Self-Care Event, a community-focused gathering dedicated to empowering women through wellness, education, and connection. The event will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at 202 W. La Habra Blvd., La Habra, CA 90631.

This complimentary event aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest advancements in self-care, wellness, and beauty aesthetics. Women in the community are invited to explore innovative solutions for hormonal health, weight management, and IV hydration therapy, as well as experience a preview of the cutting-edge Ultimate Contour body contouring device.

Event Highlights:

Relaxation & Connection: The event will feature lite bites, refreshments, and a welcoming atmosphere, creating a space for women to relax and connect with like-minded individuals.

Exciting Giveaways: Attendees can participate in a raffle to win exclusive prizes, including a wellness package, complimentary consultations, and premium self-care goodies. The first 10 guests to arrive will also receive a free goodie bag.

Attendees can participate in a raffle to win exclusive prizes, including a wellness package, complimentary consultations, and premium self-care goodies. The first 10 guests to arrive will also receive a free goodie bag.

Special Guests Encouraged: Women are encouraged to bring a friend to share this unique self-care experience.

This event is part of Vida Health Clinic’s commitment to empowering individuals to take charge of their health and prioritize their well-being. Attendees will leave with practical knowledge, a renewed sense of empowerment, and resources to support their wellness journey.

Space is limited, and interested participants are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Vida Health Clinic at (562) 694-0600 or by visiting https://vidahealthclinicpatients.com.

About Vida Health Clinic

Vida Health Clinic is dedicated to providing advanced health and wellness services to the La Habra community and beyond. Specializing in hormonal health, weight loss, IV hydration therapy, and aesthetic treatments, the clinic strives to empower individuals to achieve their personal health and beauty goals through expert care and personalized solutions.