Gary Gensler Rejoins MIT Faculty to Explore AI and FinTech

ByDayne Lee

Jan 31, 2025

Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has taken up a professorship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to teach and conduct research on AI in finance, financial technology, and regulatory policy.

Transition to Academia

According to an official announcement, Gensler will also co-direct MIT’s FinTech AI @CSAIL initiative. This program is a collaboration between MIT and various private sector corporations aimed at advancing AI technology in financial services. Gensler’s academic involvement at MIT is not new; he previously taught there from 2018 to 2021 before his appointment by the Biden administration to head the SEC.

During his tenure as a financial regulator, Gensler was known for his contentious views on cryptocurrencies, often stating that most were unregistered securities, which led to numerous enforcement actions against the crypto industry. However, Gensler’s views on blockchain were not entirely critical. While teaching the “Blockchain and Money” course at MIT, he acknowledged that many cryptocurrencies do not qualify as securities and highlighted the technological prowess of platforms like Algorand for their advanced smart contract capabilities.

Under his leadership, the SEC identified ALGO, the native asset of Algorand, as an unregistered security in several actions, including its case against Binance. This decision was met with mixed reactions, with some in the crypto community viewing his departure from the SEC as a potential positive shift towards a more transparent regulatory environment for digital assets. Following his SEC departure, there was a notable increase in cryptocurrency ETF filings, including proposals for memecoin investment funds.

Author’s Opinion

With Gary Gensler’s return to academia, the crypto industry might anticipate a more academic approach towards understanding and possibly integrating blockchain technologies within regulatory frameworks. His dual perspective as both an educator and former regulator enriches his insights, potentially fostering a regulatory environment that supports innovation while ensuring market stability and investor protection.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

