OpenAI’s DeepSeek Investigation Draws Government Attention

ByHilary Ong

Feb 13, 2025

OpenAI’s DeepSeek Investigation Draws Government Attention

OpenAI has launched an investigation into DeepSeek, suspecting the company of training its AI models using OpenAI’s API without authorization. In a significant development, OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Chris Lehane, confirmed the company has engaged with government officials regarding the probe. The investigation stems from allegations that DeepSeek improperly obtained data, sparking concerns about intellectual property rights and data ethics.

DeepSeek Accused of Exploiting OpenAI’s API for Training

DeepSeek faces accusations of exploiting OpenAI’s API to advance its AI training processes. OpenAI claims to have evidence supporting these allegations and likens DeepSeek’s methods to rebranding a library book and selling it as an original work. In contrast, OpenAI describes its own AI training process as akin to reading a library book and absorbing knowledge, suggesting a more legitimate approach.

The controversy extends beyond OpenAI and DeepSeek, as several publishers have initiated legal action against DeepSeek for allegedly using copyrighted material in its AI models. This legal battle highlights a growing concern in the AI industry about the use of copyrighted works for training purposes. Interestingly, OpenAI itself is under scrutiny, with The New York Times filing a lawsuit against the company over similar copyright infringement claims.

Chris Lehane has publicly addressed the unfolding situation, emphasizing OpenAI’s proactive dialogue with government officials about the DeepSeek investigation. He underscored OpenAI’s commitment to transparency and adherence to ethical AI practices. Despite the ongoing probe, DeepSeek has yet to publicly dispute OpenAI’s allegations concerning their data usage methods.

The investigation has sparked a wider debate about the ethics of AI model training. While OpenAI’s training methods face criticism from DeepSeek, industry observers perceive OpenAI’s practices as more legitimate compared to DeepSeek’s. The ongoing probe continues to shed light on the complexities of AI development and the need for clear guidelines regarding data usage.

Author’s Opinion

OpenAI’s investigation into DeepSeek underscores the growing concerns around the ethical use of data for AI training. While the legal dispute with DeepSeek highlights the need for clearer guidelines on intellectual property rights, it also raises broader questions about the responsibility of AI companies to ensure transparency and respect for copyright laws. OpenAI’s approach may be more legitimate, but it too is under scrutiny, revealing that the industry must grapple with complex ethical and legal issues as AI technologies continue to evolve. This investigation serves as a timely reminder that as AI advances, so must the frameworks that govern it.

Featured image credit: FMT

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

