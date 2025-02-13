Musk’s $97.6 Billion Offer to Acquire OpenAI Signals Shift in AI Control

Elon Musk’s team has taken a bold step by submitting a $97.6 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, marking a significant escalation in his ongoing conflict with OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. This move, announced on Monday, comes as Altman considers taking the AI giant private. The bid aims to return OpenAI to its original mission of being an open source, safety-focused entity, which Musk argues has been lost.

Tensions Between Musk and Altman Escalate

Musk’s involvement with OpenAI has been fraught with tension, especially after the company shifted away from its nonprofit roots. Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, confirmed the bid to The Wall Street Journal, adding another layer to the already complicated relationship between Musk and Altman. The proposal is seen as an attempt to retain OpenAI’s initial focus on open source principles.

“It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” – Elon Musk

Musk’s AI venture, xAI, is also part of the bid, fueling speculation about a potential merger between the two companies should the acquisition succeed. This move could signal a significant consolidation in the AI industry, with impacts that could resonate across the tech landscape.

In response to Musk’s offer, Altman made a lighthearted retort through a post on X, humorously suggesting an offer to buy Twitter for $9.74 billion.

“No thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want” – Sam Altman

This exchange underscores the depth of the rivalry between the two tech magnates. Their legal tussles have already seen Musk file an injunction against OpenAI’s transition away from nonprofit status, a dispute that remains unresolved.

Musk’s history of high-stakes acquisitions is well-documented, notably purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in 2022. However, this latest bid for OpenAI is not just about ownership but also about ideology and control over the future direction of AI technology.

The outcome of Musk’s offer remains uncertain. While it represents a significant escalation in his dispute with Altman, there is no clear indication yet whether it will be accepted or lead to further negotiations. The tech world watches closely as the stakes continue to rise in this high-profile confrontation.

What The Author Thinks Elon Musk’s $97.6 billion bid for OpenAI represents more than just a financial move; it’s an ideological statement that underscores the deepening rivalry between Musk and Sam Altman. Musk’s attempt to return OpenAI to its nonprofit, open-source roots reflects his vision for the future of AI, but it also highlights the complex and often contentious nature of the tech industry. This acquisition bid could reshape the AI landscape, but it remains to be seen whether it will succeed or simply escalate the tensions between the two tech leaders.

Featured image credit: FMT

