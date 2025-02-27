1,000 Musicians Release Silent Album to Protest UK Copyright Sell-Out to AI

A collective of 1,000 musicians released a “silent album” this week to protest the United Kingdom’s proposed copyright law changes that they claim favor artificial intelligence companies over artists. The album, available across various music platforms starting Tuesday, will direct any proceeds to the charity Help Musicians. The protest highlights concerns over legislation that would permit AI companies to train on copyrighted works without licensing or paying for them.

The U.K. government aims to stimulate AI innovation by allowing companies to utilize artists’ creations without explicit permission or compensation. This move has sparked outrage among artists who fear it will undermine their rights and livelihoods. The silent album’s release is strategically timed ahead of the proposed changes and serves as a poignant statement against what many see as legalized exploitation.

The Silent Protest and Artist Contributions

Each of the 12 tracks in the album spells out a message: “The British government must not legalize music theft to benefit AI companies.” Notable contributors include acclaimed artists such as Kate Bush, Max Richter, and Imogen Heap. The album’s organizer, Ed Newton-Rex, has been at the forefront of the campaign against unlicensed AI training. He has been a vocal advocate for protecting artists’ rights amidst rapid technological advancements.

Newton-Rex has garnered significant support for his cause, with over 47,000 signatures from writers, visual artists, actors, and other creative professionals on a petition opposing the legal changes. He argues that the current system unfairly disadvantages artists by providing no opt-out mechanism, thereby granting AI companies free rein over their work.

“You can hear my cats moving around,” remarked contributing musician Thomas Hewitt Jones, highlighting the silent nature of the album while subtly underscoring the absurdity of the situation.

Newton-Rex emphasizes that opt-out schemes are largely ineffective, rendering artists vulnerable to exploitation.

“We know that opt-out schemes are just not taken up,” he stated, expressing skepticism about the proposed framework.

He further expressed concern over the potential impact of these changes on the creative community.

“This is just going to give 90, 95% of people’s work to AI companies. That’s without a doubt,” Newton-Rex warned, highlighting the potential consequences of the proposed legislation.

The silent album is part of a broader movement advocating for fair treatment of artists in the age of AI. Similar protests are occurring in other regions, including the United States, signaling a global discontent among creatives about how copyright laws are adapting—or failing to adapt—to new technological realities.

Newton-Rex criticized the notion that artists’ online presence should be an invitation for unrestricted use by AI firms and governments.

“We’ve been told for decades to share our work online because it’s good for exposure. But now AI companies and, incredibly, governments are turning around and saying, ‘Well, you put that online for free …,” he lamented.

This sentiment resonates with many in the creative industries who feel their work is being undervalued and exploited under the guise of technological progress. The U.K. government’s proposal has thus been met with increasing resistance as artists rally to protect their intellectual property.

What The Author Thinks The proposed changes to the U.K.’s copyright laws appear to be a blatant attempt to exploit the work of creators under the guise of promoting technological advancement. While fostering innovation is important, the rights of artists should not be disregarded. These moves undermine the integrity of intellectual property laws and could have long-term detrimental effects on the creative economy.

Featured image credit: rorozoa via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR