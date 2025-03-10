Mass Layoffs Linked to DOGE Cuts, Highest in Five Years

President Donald Trump’s push to reduce the size of the federal workforce left a significant mark on the labor market in February, with job cuts reaching their highest level in nearly five years, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The firm reported 172,017 layoffs for the month, an increase of 245% from January. This marked the highest monthly total since July 2020, during the uncertainty brought on by the Covid pandemic, and the largest February total since the 2009 global financial crisis.

The Role of DOGE in Federal Job Cuts

More than a third of these layoffs were directly linked to President Trump’s plan to slash the federal workforce, which was supported by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The report from Challenger noted that there were 62,242 announced federal job cuts across 17 agencies. Andrew Challenger, the firm’s workplace expert, attributed the surge in layoffs to a combination of factors, including the cuts driven by DOGE, canceled government contracts, trade war fears, and bankruptcies.

With the cuts announced in January, the total layoffs for the first two months of the year reached 221,812, a number not seen since 2009 and up 33% from the same period in 2024. This report comes at a time of growing concern about the overall state of the labor market and economy, as Trump’s policies—including tariff plans, slashing government size, and immigration restrictions—continue to shape the economic landscape.

Despite these layoffs, there were some positive employment indicators. February saw 34,580 new hires announced, representing a 159% increase year over year. However, initial unemployment claims have been rising, especially in Washington, D.C., which has a large share of government workers. The retail sector alone saw 38,956 job cuts as major retailers like Macy’s and Forever 21 implemented significant staff reductions. The tech sector also saw 14,554 layoffs, although this figure was lower than the previous year.

What The Author Thinks While reducing the size of government can be a valid fiscal strategy, slashing federal staff without clear consideration of the long-term consequences can harm public services. The rapid and widespread nature of these layoffs, particularly in essential sectors like healthcare and social services, will likely have ripple effects across communities. If these cuts lead to diminished services for the public, the negative impact may outweigh the short-term financial gains.

Featured image credit: nuttawan jayawan via Vecteezy

