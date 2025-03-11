Iran Rejects Negotiations Under US ‘Bullying’, Says Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected the notion of entering negotiations under what he describes as U.S. “bullying.” This development comes in response to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump urging Tehran to consider a nuclear deal. Iran insists that the talks are not limited to its nuclear program but are also a pathway for new demands from the West.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that there is “no other way to stand against coercion and bullying,” reaffirming Iran’s stance against succumbing to external pressures. The Supreme Leader criticized the insistence on negotiations by certain “bullying governments,” stating that such talks are a means for them to impose further demands beyond the nuclear issue.

Iran’s Stance on Military and Nuclear Developments

Tehran has consistently defended its ballistic missile program as purely defensive. However, the West views it as a destabilizing factor in the Middle East. Despite this contention, Iran has recently expanded its conventional weaponry with its first drone carrier and an underground naval base, strengthening its military capabilities.

In 2018, President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Since then, Iran has breached and exceeded the limits set by the agreement. Trump has maintained that Iran can be handled either militarily or through negotiations to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal” – Donald Trump

The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi warned that time is running out for diplomacy to impose new restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities. Meanwhile, Iran continues to accelerate its enrichment of uranium, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels. Despite these advancements, Tehran insists that its nuclear ambitions are solely for peaceful purposes.

The reinstated “maximum pressure” campaign by the U.S. aims to isolate Iran economically and reduce its oil exports to zero, which has contributed to escalating tensions. However, Khamenei remains resolute, asserting that Iran will not bow to external expectations.

“The insistence of some bullying governments on negotiations is not to resolve issues…. Talks for them is a pathway to have new demands, it is not only about Iran’s nuclear issue…. Iran will definitely not accept their expectations” – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Author’s Opinion Khamenei’s refusal to engage in talks under pressure highlights the ongoing standoff between Iran and the West. The insistence on using negotiations as leverage to further political and military demands only deepens the mistrust and risks prolonging the diplomatic stalemate.

