360Sosyal Releases 2024 Mobile Application Report Highlighting Industry Growth and Emerging Trends

ByEthan Lin

Mar 11, 2025

Istanbul, Turkey – March 10, 2025 – 360Sosyal has announced the release of its 2024 Mobile Application Report, a detailed research publication that examines the current state and future direction of mobile applications worldwide. This annual report serves as a critical resource for businesses, investors, and technology professionals looking to stay ahead in the competitive digital marketplace. 

The report provides an in-depth analysis of emerging trends, user behavior shifts, and market dynamics, helping stakeholders make informed decisions. With a growing reliance on mobile technology, the findings offer valuable perspectives on app development, mobile commerce, and digital security strategies. 

Accessing the Report 

The 2024 Mobile Application Report is now available for free download on the 360Sosyal website. Interested professionals, industry leaders, and businesses can access the full report by visiting: 

Download the report here: https://360sosyal.com/pages/2024-mobil-uygulama-raporu  

The Importance of This Report 

360Sosyal’s annual report is widely recognized as an authoritative industry resource, helping professionals understand market shifts, regulatory updates, and emerging opportunities in the mobile sector. By providing comprehensive insights, the publication enables businesses to adapt their strategies and make data-driven decisions. 

“As mobile technology continues to evolve, it is essential for businesses to stay informed about industry trends and digital advancements,” said Özgür Eyüp Çiğdem, spokesperson for 360Sosyal. “Our 2024 report provides a structured and data-backed perspective on the mobile economy, offering practical insights for companies navigating this rapidly changing environment.” 

Report Release Details 

About 360Sosyal 

360Sosyal is a leading digital insights provider, offering market research, industry analysis, and technology trend reports. The company’s annual Mobile Application Report is a trusted resource for business professionals, investors, and decision-makers, delivering high-quality research on digital innovation and mobile growth. 

For more information, visit : https://360sosyal.com/  

