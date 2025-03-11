Odin House Dental Celebrates World Oral Health Day with Focus on Children’s Dental Care

As World Oral Health Day (March 20th) approaches, Odin House Dental in Innaloo is highlighting the critical importance of children’s dental care and offering expert guidance for parents and caregivers.

Establishing healthy oral hygiene habits in childhood creates the foundation for lifelong dental health. Despite this, tooth decay remains one of the most common chronic childhood diseases, with impacts extending beyond oral health to academic performance and overall wellbeing.

“Baby teeth play a crucial role in a child’s development by helping with proper chewing, speech development, and serving as placeholders for permanent teeth,” says Dr. Johannes Yap, Principal Dentist at Odin House Dental. “Neglecting primary teeth can lead to misalignment, cavities, and infections that may affect adult teeth later in life.”

The significance of early dental care cannot be overstated. Research indicates that children with poor oral hygiene often experience academic difficulties due to dental pain and discomfort. By focusing on preventative care from an early age, parents can help their children avoid serious dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and premature tooth loss.

Odin House Dental recommends these essential practices for children’s oral health:

Begin oral care before the first tooth appears by gently wiping gums with a soft, damp cloth

Brush twice daily with age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste once teeth emerge

Introduce flossing as soon as teeth begin touching

Limit sugary snacks and drinks while encouraging calcium-rich foods and water

Schedule the first dental visit by age one, with regular check-ups every six months thereafter

Diet plays a significant role in dental health, with sugar consumption being a primary contributor to tooth decay. Parents are encouraged to provide balanced meals rich in fruits, vegetables, and dairy products that strengthen teeth and gums rather than processed snacks and sugary beverages that can erode enamel.

The Innaloo clinic offers specialized pediatric services including preventative treatments such as fluoride applications and dental sealants, comprehensive parental education, and emergency dental care. Their child-friendly environment and state-of-the-art technology ensure positive experiences for young patients.

﻿﻿

“At Odin House Dental, we’re committed to making dental visits enjoyable and stress-free,” adds Dr. Yap. “Our team understands that positive dental experiences in childhood lead to better oral health habits throughout life. We take pride in creating an atmosphere where children feel comfortable and even excited about dental care.”

Dental trauma is another concern for active children. Accidents can lead to chipped or knocked-out teeth, particularly during sports and physical activities. Odin House Dental provides guidance on preventative measures such as mouthguards and offers immediate assistance when dental emergencies occur.

In recognition of World Oral Health Day, Odin House Dental is offering a special Check & Clean Offer complimentary for new pediatric patients. Parents are encouraged to visit Odin House Dental Website to schedule an appointment.