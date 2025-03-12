Dentist in Mount Lawley, Dr. Camelia Furlan of Dentique Dental Spa Offers Special Promotion for Periodontal Health on World Oral Health Day

Dr. Camelia Furlan, principal dentist at Dentique Dental Spa, located in Mount Lawley, WA is proud to announce their support of World Oral Health Day by raising awareness of Periodontal Disease. This annual World Oral Health Day campaign, which takes place March 20th and is endorsed by the FDI World Dental Association, is a significant global event dedicated to raising awareness of oral hygiene and the importance of maintaining good dental health. Oral health is not just about having a beautiful smile; it is integral to overall well-being. As part of their commitment to this cause, Dr. Furlan and the Dentique Dental Spa team is offering a Free Periodontal Consultation to celebrate World Oral Health Day.

Dentique Dental Spa an established Dental Practice serving the Mount Lawley area provides the services and support helping patients maintain optimal oral health.

Dr. Furlan states, “Regular dental check-ups serve as the foundation of good oral health. They help detect early signs of oral diseases, prevent serious dental issues, and contribute to overall health maintenance. During a routine dental check-up we evaluate a patient’s condition of teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues, ensuring early intervention in case of abnormalities.” Dr. Furlan continues, “Prevention is always better than cure. Regular dental check-ups enable professionals to detect and manage issues such as cavities, gum disease, and plaque build-up before they become severe. Routine cleaning also eliminates bacteria and tartar that cannot be removed through regular brushing and flossing.”

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is a severe oral health issue that can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. Routine check-ups help in identifying symptoms early, such as swollen gums, persistent bad breath, and gum recession. Early detection allows for effective intervention, preventing complications such as bone loss and systemic infections.

Research has established a strong link between oral health and systemic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Poor oral hygiene can lead to bacterial infections that enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting vital organs. Regular dental visits ensure that the mouth remains a gateway to overall well-being rather than a source of health concerns.

Understanding Periodontal Disease

Periodontal disease is a progressive condition that affects the gums and supporting structures of the teeth. It typically begins as gingivitis and, if untreated, progresses to periodontitis, a severe stage that can cause irreversible damage.

Stages of Periodontal Disease are:

Gingivitis: This initial stage is characterised by red, swollen gums that may bleed during brushing. It is reversible with professional cleaning and proper oral hygiene. Early Periodontitis: At this stage, pockets begin forming between the teeth and gums due to plaque accumulation. Bacteria penetrate these pockets, leading to mild bone loss. Moderate Periodontitis: Increased inflammation and bacterial infection cause further gum recession and more significant bone loss, leading to loose teeth. Advanced Periodontitis: The final stage results in extensive bone loss, tooth mobility, and, ultimately, tooth loss. Severe cases may require surgical intervention.

Several factors contribute to the development of periodontal disease, including: Poor oral hygiene habits, Smoking and tobacco use and poor diet.

Dentique Dental Spa offers comprehensive periodontal treatment tailored to each patient’s needs. Treatments include deep cleaning (scaling and root planing), laser therapy, and, in advanced cases, surgical interventions. With a focus on patient comfort and cutting-edge techniques, Dentique Dental Spa ensures the best possible outcomes for gum health. Dentique Dental Spa stands out as a premier Mount Lawley dentist dedicated to providing top-notch oral healthcare in a comfortable and luxurious setting. Here’s why it is the preferred choice for many:

Dr. Furlan states, “At Dentique Dental Spa our patients receive customised treatment plans designed to address their unique oral health concerns. The dedicated team at Dentique Dental Spa prioritises patient comfort and satisfaction. In addition unlike some traditional dental clinics, Dentique Dental Spa provides a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere to ease anxiety and enhance the patient experience.”

﻿﻿

Dr. Furlan states “While regular dental check-ups are crucial, maintaining good oral hygiene at home plays an equally important role.” Here are some of Dr. Furlan’s tips:

Brush Twice Daily: Use fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristled toothbrush to clean teeth thoroughly.

Floss Daily: Remove plaque and food particles from between teeth to prevent gum disease.

Use Mouthwash: Antimicrobial mouthwash helps eliminate bacteria and freshen breath.

Maintain a Balanced Diet: Limit sugary foods and drinks while consuming calcium-rich foods to strengthen teeth.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking water helps wash away food debris and reduces the risk of dry mouth.

Avoid Smoking: Tobacco use significantly increases the risk of periodontal disease and oral cancer.

Schedule Regular Dental Visits: Consistent check-ups at Dentique Dental Spa ensure early detection and treatment of oral health issues.

World Oral Health Day serves as a reminder of the importance of oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups. Prioritising dental visits can prevent serious conditions such as periodontal disease and promote overall well-being. With expert care at Dentique Dental Spa, patients can achieve and maintain a healthy, radiant smile. Visit Dr. Furlan’s listing on Smile Docs to Book your appointment and receive your Free Periodontal Consultation at Dentique Dental Spa today to take the first step towards optimal oral health.