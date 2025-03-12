Tiamonds Launches Total Tokenization – Expanding Beyond Diamonds to All Real-World Assets

Tiamonds is pioneering a financial revolution with Total Tokenization, making real-world assets (RWAs) accessible, tradeable, and liquid through blockchain technology. Expanding beyond diamonds, Tiamonds Total Tokenization will now launch tokenized gold bars, silver bars, platinum bars, carbon credits and commodities like granite or lithium, reinforcing its mission to provide Freedom of Ownership in a decentralized economy.

Tiamonds is the global market leader in diamond tokenization, with over 21,000 tokenized diamonds available 24/7, setting the industry standard for secure, verifiable, and accessible investments. Now, with an expanded ecosystem, Total Tokenization ushers in the next era of digital asset ownership, integrating features like chain interoperability, Own-to-Earn, and an Asset Boost Model to enhance liquidity, accessibility, and security.

Tokenization to 10x the Crypto Industry, Unlocking a Massive and Transformative RWA Market

The tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market is expected to experience significant growth, surpassing the current scale of traditional financial markets, positioning tokenization as the catalyst that will 10x the entire crypto industry from its current $3 trillion market size. The transition to a borderless, digital-first financial system is underway, eliminating barriers and empowering investors to engage with tokenized assets on their own terms. To support this shift, Tiamonds has just published its Tokenization Report 2025-2030, providing deep insights into the future of real-world asset tokenization, market trends, and institutional adoption, positioning itself at the forefront of this financial transformation.

Upgrade of TIA to TOTO Token

At the heart of this transformation is TOTO, a next-generation multi-chain utility token designed to enhance liquidity and incentivize participation in the Tiamonds ecosystem. TOTO replaces TIA token as part of a seamless 1:1 upgrade. The migration portal is live, allowing existing token holders to transition effortlessly.

“Tokenization is reshaping financial markets, unlocking trillions in value by digitizing real-world assets. Tiamonds is leading this transformation, providing investors with direct, secure, and liquid access to high-value markets,” said Steven Gaertner, Director of Tiamonds.

With the launch of Total Tokenization, Tiamonds is setting a new standard for asset ownership — offering a seamless, transparent, and secure platform for investing in tokenized diamonds, gold, financial assets, and beyond.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

