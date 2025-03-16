Pahrump Realtors “The Dream Team” Expand Access For First-Time Buyers In Nevada

As existing home sales continue to slump in 2025, down some 4.9% from 2024 and defying even the most cynical predictions, economic anxiety around the housing market is high. While analysts suggest that the market is not at risk of crashing (primarily due to a lack of inventory), there is still no reason to believe that the market will be revived any time soon either. However, in the meantime, local realtors are searching for ways to breathe life back into their communities, and in Pahrump, Ken Haring and Jeannette Draper, a.k.a. The Dream Team, say that there may be cause for optimism.

The pair have implemented a range of measures to improve market accessibility in Pahrump, particularly for first-time home buyers, and are heartened by what they have seen so far as a result. The local market is more friendly to first-time buyers now than in any time in recent memory, which the pair attribute to a range of factors.

A Troubling National Trend

The pair’s remarks come as the number of first-time home buyers entering the market reaches a record low, making up only around 23% of all home sales. The median age among first-time buyers is also at a historic high in 2025, sitting at a staggering 38, which is up 5 years from 2022.

These statistics represent a paralysis in the markets caused by a perfect storm of high interest rates and low inventory. However, the market in Pahrump and Nye County more generally is an anomaly; buyer sentiment is high, inventory is steadily increasing, and sales are frequent even among first-time buyers, The Dream Team explains.

Pahrump Stands Out

They attribute this in part to the generally buyer-friendly policies that the local government maintains, which include low property taxes and a lack of state income tax. The state of Nevada also offers a robust assistance program for low-income buyers, driving more sales as first-time buyers are able to access properties that may have been unattainable otherwise.

It is also worth noting that Pahrump is in a unique position as a community, offering an alternative to nearby Las Vegas while maintaining a low crime rate and an affordable cost of living.

Street-Level Efforts

Haring and Draper suggest that their own efforts have also made a significant impact on accessibility in the market. The Dream Team provides live market reports, searchable by location and property type. They seek to make critical information about the market readily available for anyone to access, which they say is the key to maintaining the momentum that the local community has enjoyed for many months now.

About The Dream Team

Haring and Draper are expert realtors, and have been operating in Nye County and Southern Nevada for many years. In that time, they have become the two top-selling agents in their area; they are available now to assist all home buyers in Pahrump, and are particularly eager to work with first-time buyers. They can be reached at (775) 382-8300, or by clicking here.