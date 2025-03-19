DMR News

The Packaging People Expands Offerings to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable E-commerce Packaging Solutions in Retail Sector

Mar 19, 2025

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, resulting in a significant surge in demand for e-commerce packaging solutions. According to recent research, the Australian e-commerce market is expected to grow exponentially from 2024 to 2025. This growth has created a pressing need for retailers to find reliable and efficient packaging solutions that can keep pace with their online sales.

However, the rise of e-commerce has also led to an increase in packaging waste. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their purchases, and retailers are under pressure to adopt sustainable packaging practices. A recent survey found that 75% of Australian consumers consider the environmental impact of packaging when making purchasing decisions.

To address this growing demand for sustainable e-commerce packaging solutions, the Melbourne packaging supplier has expanded its range of offerings. The company now provides custom-designed packaging solutions made from sustainable materials, such as recycled paper, recyclable mono-material soft plastics and compostable packaging.

The Packaging People are also exploring the latest technology to minimise waste and reduce packaging costs for retailers. The company’s team of expert designers and product developers work closely with clients to develop tailored packaging solutions that meet their specific needs and sustainability goals.

The Packaging People’s expansion is driven by several key business insights:

  • Sustainability is a key driver of consumer purchasing decisions: Retailers that adopt sustainable packaging practices are more likely to attract environmentally-conscious consumers.
  • Customisation is key to reducing packaging waste: Custom packaging solutions can help retailers minimise packaging materials and reduce waste.
  • Technology is critical to efficient and sustainable packaging: Investment in the latest technology is essential to streamlining packaging processes and reducing waste.

The Packaging People are committed to staying ahead of the latest trends and innovations in packaging. The company is currently exploring new technologies, such as biodegradable packaging and smart materials.

“We are excited to incorporate the latest trends and innovations in our packaging collections,” said The Packaging People. “Our expanded offerings are designed to help retailers meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions while minimising waste and reducing costs.”

To learn more about The Packaging People and their high-quality packaging options, visit their website.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

