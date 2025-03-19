Roblox Introduces Open Source AI Model for 3D Objects

Roblox has introduced its generative AI model, Cube, enabling creators to design 3D objects through simple text prompts. Announced Monday, Cube allows for seamless 3D mesh creation, letting developers generate objects like “an orange racing car with black stripes” with just a few words. After the object is generated, creators can adjust it further within Roblox Studio. In addition to the platform version, Cube is also open-source, allowing external developers to customize it or train the model with their own datasets.

Along with Cube, Roblox shared plans for expanding AI tools in the coming months. Text generation will enable developers to integrate interactive NPC conversations, while text-to-speech will allow in-game narration and spoken dialogues. Additionally, speech-to-text will allow players to issue voice commands in the game, like directing characters to move or interact.

4D Creation and AI’s Growing Role

Roblox’s long-term vision includes evolving from 3D to 4D creation, where objects, environments, and people interact within the game. This shift will provide a deeper level of immersion for players. The platform’s introduction of AI tools like texture generation and avatar creation shows the company’s commitment to enhancing the game development process. With other industry players, like Tencent, pushing AI boundaries, Roblox aims to remain at the forefront of accessible tools for both indie developers and major studios.

Despite the excitement, AI tools are raising concerns in the gaming industry. A recent GDC report found that 30% of game developers believe generative AI has a negative effect on the space. Additionally, with AI’s growing influence, there’s worry over its potential to replace human jobs, with studies estimating that AI could impact 13.4% of gaming jobs by 2026.

Author’s opinion AI tools like Cube are groundbreaking and will undoubtedly help developers create faster and more efficiently. However, it’s important to ensure that these tools don’t replace the creativity and artistry that game developers bring to the table. AI should enhance the creative process, not overshadow it.

Featured image credit: Igor Omilaev via Unsplash

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR