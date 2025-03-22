DMR News

J. D. Vance Argues That Deregulating AI Will Benefit Both Workers and Tech Innovators

ByHilary Ong

Mar 22, 2025

On Tuesday, Vice President J. D. Vance stated that the Trump administration’s support of AI and tech innovations should benefit both populists and those investing in and leading tech companies.

Vance’s Optimism on AI’s Potential

“I think there’s too much fear that AI will simply replace jobs rather than augmenting so many of the things that we do now,” said Vance at the Andreessen Horowitz American Dynamism Summit in Washington, D.C.

While Vance acknowledged that new technologies could lead to a displacement of certain jobs, much like when bank tellers were replaced by ATMs, he highlighted that history shows innovation ultimately creates more engaging, higher-paying jobs.

“What I propose is that each group, our workers, the Populists on the one hand, the tech optimists on the other, have been failed by this government, not just the government of the last administration, but the government in some ways, of the last 40 years,” Vance stated.

By not imposing significant regulations on AI, the Trump administration promises to give the tech sector the freedom to innovate.

The vice president also argued that “rearranging trade and tariff regimes internationally” along with reduced immigration would act as a disincentive for offshoring.

“Cheap labor is fundamentally a crutch, and it’s a crutch that inhibits innovation,” Vance said. “We don’t want people seeking cheap labor. We want them investing and building right here in the United States of America.”

Author’s Opinion

While there is value in fostering innovation, Vance’s argument seems overly optimistic about the balance between deregulation and job protection. While new technologies like AI may lead to greater opportunities, the immediate impact of job displacement can’t be overlooked. A careful approach is necessary to ensure that workers are supported and that innovation doesn’t lead to further inequality.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Hilary Ong

