Trump Expects TikTok Agreement to Close Before April 5

Private equity firm Blackstone is considering a small stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations amid ongoing deal talks between ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, and potential buyers. The intense interest is partly due to the fact that President Donald Trump has imposed an April 5 deadline to finalize any sale. Trump kicked this deadline down the road in January, and has promised to consider more extensions if needed.

ByteDance is reportedly in discussions to sell its U.S. operations to various interested parties, ranging from Microsoft and Twitter to Oracle. Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, both non-Chinese existing shareholders, are said to be leading contenders in the bid. These entities are in discussions about partnering with Blackstone to contribute new capital for the purchase.

“There’s tremendous interest in TikTok.” – President Donald Trump

TikTok’s Potential Buyers

It’s almost exactly what Trump signed as an executive order on his first day in office. This move not only paved the way for a finalized sale, but showcases the increasingly dire nature of the situation. Even as negotiations head into the final stretch, Trump is still hopeful that a deal can be reached before the deadline.

“I’d like to see TikTok remain alive.” – President Donald Trump

Reuters reported that Blackstone’s investment considerations align with Trump’s strategy to ensure TikTok’s continuity within the U.S. market. The private equity firm’s involvement would complement existing stakeholders and add momentum to ByteDance’s ongoing negotiations.

“We have a lot of potential buyers.” – President Donald Trump

Author’s Opinion With the looming deadline for the TikTok sale, the pressure from Trump and the involvement of major players like Blackstone signals the importance of securing a deal quickly. The outcome of these negotiations will determine not only TikTok’s future in the U.S. but could set a precedent for future deals involving foreign-owned tech companies.

