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The Designer Warehouse Launches New Mens Suit Collection Starting at R950 in Johannesburg

ByEthan Lin

Jun 5, 2026

The Designer Warehouse is proud to announce the launch of its latest mens suits collection, offering stylish and affordable options for men starting at just R950. This new line caters to professionals, grooms, and fashion-conscious individuals seeking quality suits for men without compromising on style or affordability.

The collection emphasizes modern cuts, durable fabrics, and versatile designs suitable for work, formal events, or casual occasions. Customers will also find an array of cheap suits that deliver both value and elegance, reflecting The Designer Warehouse’s commitment to making high-quality menswear accessible to all.

Ahmed Boola, spokesperson for The Designer Warehouse, stated, “Our new mens suit collection combines style, comfort, and affordability. We want every man in Johannesburg to feel confident and well-dressed for any occasion.”

The Designer Warehouse continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading destination for fashionable and affordable menswear in South Africa. With this launch, customers can conveniently browse the collection online or visit the Johannesburg store to explore personalized options and professional fittings.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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