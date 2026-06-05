Google Labs Releases Dreambeans App That Generates AI-Illustrated Stories From User’s Google Data

Google Labs has launched a new AI-fueled app for iOS and Android called Dreambeans. The app uses data culled from across a user’s various Google services to generate a curated list of AI-illustrated “stories.” Product lead Gozde Oznur told TechCrunch that these stories are lifestyle suggestions including “places to visit, topics to explore, things to try, upcoming trips, events that you should be aware of.”

App Connects To Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube And Search History

Dreambeans generates ideas based on a user’s Google data. “With your permission, Dreambeans uses Personal Intelligence to connect information from Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube and Search History, to curate a finite collection of daily stories designed to spark new ideas,” the company says. Some stories may be geographical recommendations, such as suggesting a new coffee shop near where the user lives. If a user marks a new dog event in Google Calendar, Dreambeans might deliver insights about living with a new puppy. Other stories may be news articles curated from the web based on past interests.

App Limits Daily Stories To 10 Or 14 As Doomscrolling Antidote

Oznur said the app has been built as a doomscrolling antidote. It only provides users with a limited number of stories per day, typically 10 to 14. The idea is to get a few inspirational ideas and then go out and live life, she said. Many companies are currently trying to court users who are sick of phone addiction. A startup called Bond also uses AI to auto-generate lifestyle suggestions.

Privacy Protections Include Data Deletion And Service Selection

According to Oznur, privacy protections are solid. The only person with access to the app’s stories is the user. Users can delete their data whenever they want. Users can also choose which Google services they want to connect to the tool.

Name Dreambeans References Overnight Data Processing And Morning Coffee

The idea for the name was generated in part by the way the system works while a user is asleep. “The dream part is literal, because while you sleep, the app is working through everything across your connected apps, because, as you can imagine, it’s a lot of data that it is distilling,” Oznur said. “The beans part is about how you kind of start your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It has processed everything overnight and hands you a concentrated drop of inspiration in the morning.”

Availability Limited To US-Based Google AI Ultra Subscribers

Dreambeans is currently only available for eligible U.S.-based Google AI Ultra subscribers on Android and iOS. There is also a waitlist available to users with a personal Google account. Google’s website provides additional details and waitlist access.

Featured image credits: Carlos Luna via Flickr

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