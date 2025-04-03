UK to Retaliate Against US Tariffs If Necessary, Officials Say

The UK government is prepared to retaliate if the US proceeds with its 25% tariff on car imports, according to Downing Street sources. With the deadline fast approaching on 2 April, UK officials are in last-minute negotiations with the White House to secure an exemption. The UK is arguing that its trade relationship with the US is relatively balanced, unlike other countries that face similar threats.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stated that the UK does not want to escalate into a full-scale trade war but emphasized that the government would continue to negotiate strongly. Trump’s tariffs are part of his broader strategy to protect US manufacturers and jobs, but critics warn that this could lead to higher consumer prices and worsen international relations.

Businesses importing vehicles into the US will face charges starting on 3 April, with taxes on parts expected to follow in May. Despite this looming deadline, UK government sources have made it clear that negotiations will continue, even beyond 2 April. “We won’t stop trying,” one insider mentioned, highlighting the UK’s determination to avoid punitive tariffs.

Possible Retaliation

If the tariffs are imposed, the UK’s options for retaliation remain unclear. Possible actions could include duties on sectors where UK exports are crucial to the US, such as automotive manufacturing, or focusing on specific products like Harley Davidson motorcycles. Some experts have even suggested that the UK might target financial services, though this is unlikely to happen.

Despite these potential retaliatory measures, UK officials remain committed to avoiding a trade war. Prime Minister Starmer emphasized that the government intends to work through “intense negotiations” and will adopt a pragmatic and clear-eyed approach in handling the situation.

Economic Consequences and Global Reaction

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that a trade war could significantly damage the UK economy, wiping billions off GDP and threatening the fiscal surplus that the government has maintained. Concerns have also been raised that the tariffs could disrupt US car production, increase prices, and put further strain on global relations.

The US imported $240 billion in cars last year, with Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and Germany as the largest suppliers. The UK exports £7.6 billion worth of cars annually, with the US being the second-largest market after the European Union, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT described Trump’s decision as “not surprising but still disappointing.” Global leaders have also expressed concern. Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck called for a firm EU response, while French President Emmanuel Macron labeled the tariffs a “waste of time” and urged Trump to reconsider.

Author’s Opinion In my opinion, the UK is taking the right approach by prioritizing negotiation over immediate retaliation. While tariffs might seem like an easy way to protect local industries, they often cause more harm in the long run, including strained relationships with key allies and higher prices for consumers. Diplomacy should always be the first tool used, and the UK’s efforts to resolve the situation through dialogue could prevent unnecessary escalation. However, if the US pushes forward with these tariffs, the UK will have no choice but to take a stand to protect its economy.

Featured image credit: Number 10 via Flickr

