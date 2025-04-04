Adobe Unveils Generative Extend Feature in Premiere Pro to Revolutionize Video Editing

Adobe has just launched a revolutionary new feature within Premiere Pro that goes far beyond video editing. Generative Extend is poised to change the industry. This new tool makes use of Adobe’s cutting edge Firefly AI technology. It allows users to effortlessly stretch/morph video footage into ideal lengths for their videos. This tool helps overcome the biggest hurdles for video editors. It’s invaluable in instances where a reshoot is impossible.

The announcement was made at a recent Create the Future event aimed at celebrating innovation in creative software. Generative Extend has been created to easily correspond with multiple formats. It makes 4K and vertical videos as easy to work as just audio. For now, users should keep in mind that the new feature is strictly limited to extending clips by a max length of ten seconds.

Understanding Generative Extend

For professional video editors, generative extend is a boon of a tool, as many production pipelines regularly face the challenge of making do with and stretching already existing footage. This function is especially helpful on location shoots where going back for reshoots might not be possible. Where this tool truly excels is in situations where you have b-roll and it simply doesn’t align. For instance, it immediately corrects for shots where a subject scratches their face or turns away from the camera at the last moment.

Their easy integration of Generative Extend into Premiere Pro allows for automatic functionality for almost every camera format. First, let’s get one thing straight — this is not a substitute for capturing more b-roll. Rather, it streamlines the footage you’re going to shoot anyway.

Pricing and Usage of Generative Credits

Free early access testing of Generative Extend available! After the trial period, you’ll have to buy Generative Credits to continue using it. The pricing for these credits is complicated and depends on a number of factors such as format, frame-rate, and resolution of the video.

“The price will vary based on the format, frame-rate, and resolution of your video.” – Adobe

This new tiered pricing model is a testament to Adobe’s understanding of the importance of offering choice and flexibility to users with varying needs and budgets. Editors get to use more sophisticated features without a one-size-fits-all fee. This allows them to construct a more customized solution for their specific projects.

Ensuring Commercial Safety and Transparency

It’s development focus on commercial safety is one of the most impressive parts of Generative Extend. Adobe has taken the extra step of making sure that anything you generate has no underlying intellectual property issues, so you can use it commercially without any worries. This guarantee is especially important for in-house editors, who must cite legal precedent as they produce high-quality content.

Additionally, each and every piece of generated output includes metadata via Content Credentials. This new feature transparently shows you when AI technology has been used in the creation process. Such transparency fosters trust among audiences and clients, ensuring that they are aware of the tools used in content production.

What The Author Thinks Generative Extend in Premiere Pro marks a major leap forward in video editing, addressing a common pain point for creators while maintaining commercial safety and transparency. It sets a new standard for AI-powered tools in creative industries, offering flexibility and innovation without sacrificing the trust of audiences.

Featured image credit: frimufilms via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR