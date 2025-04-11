DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Politics

US Justifies Tariffs on Remote Island Home to Penguins and Seals

ByYasmeeta Oon

Apr 11, 2025

US Justifies Tariffs on Remote Island Home to Penguins and Seals

The US Commerce Secretary has defended the decision to impose tariffs on the remote Heard and McDonald Islands, an uninhabited Australian territory populated only by penguins and seals.

Addressing Loopholes

The imposition of tariffs on these islands, according to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is aimed at closing “ridiculous loopholes.” The goal is to prevent other countries from transshipping goods through the islands to the US, effectively bypassing customs checks. Lutnick explained to CBS that if any islands are left off the list, countries could exploit these gaps in the system to evade tariffs.

Australian authorities were taken by surprise last week upon discovering the tariffs on the islands, which lie 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) from Australia. Don Farrell, Australia’s Trade Minister, stated that the decision seemed like a “mistake” and that the process appeared “rushed.”

When asked about the inclusion of the Australian territory in the tariff list, Lutnick firmly defended the move, saying: “If you leave anything off the list, the countries that try to basically arbitrage America go through those countries to us. The President knows that, he’s tired of it, and he’s going to fix that.” His comments were part of a broader defense of the new tariffs, made following a significant drop in US stock markets, which fell by more than 5% on Friday, marking the worst week for US stock markets since 2020.

Transshipment and Global Trade Concerns

Transshipment, the practice of shipping products through one port to another, is a common strategy in global trade. However, Pew Charitable Trusts has raised concerns, pointing out that this practice can “enable bad actors to obscure or manipulate data” surrounding shipping events. The organization estimates that hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of tuna and other goods are illicitly moved through transshipment each year in the Pacific region.

Although it’s difficult to get a clear picture of imports from the Heard and McDonald Islands to the US, data from the World Bank indicates that, over recent years, the islands have exported only a small amount of goods. In 2022, the US imported $1.4 million worth of products from the islands, mainly categorized as “machinery and electrical” products.

The British Indian Ocean Territory, another area included in Trump’s tariffs, also saw a small volume of exports to the US, amounting to $414,350 in 2022.

What The Author Thinks

While the aim of closing loopholes in global trade is understandable, the inclusion of remote territories like the Heard and McDonald Islands in the US tariff strategy appears to be an overreach. It risks creating unnecessary tension with allies like Australia, and could lead to increased global trade inefficiencies. Such decisions may ultimately be more about political maneuvering than about addressing tangible trade issues.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

UK Government Prepares for Impact of US Tariffs on Trade
Apr 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Experts Highlight the Importance of Maternity Support: Key Takeaways from the Momcozy x NAPS Webinar
Apr 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Iran’s Currency Hits Record Low Against the Dollar Amid Rising Tensions
Apr 10, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801