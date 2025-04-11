UK Court Rules Apple Backdoor Case Must Be Public

The U.K. government has lost its bid to keep the details of a surveillance order against Apple secret, according to a newly released ruling from the U.K.’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

In a decision posted on Monday, the tribunal rejected the U.K. government’s argument that the details of the case should remain confidential. The judges ruled that “the revelation of the bare details of the case would not be damaging to the public interest or prejudicial to national security.” As a result, parts of the case will be heard in public, though some specifics remain withheld.

Details of the Surveillance Demand

This marks the first public acknowledgment of the case, although details of the surveillance order are still under wraps. The case reportedly involves a U.K. legal demand requiring Apple to grant British authorities access to encrypted cloud data from Apple customers worldwide.

In February, leaked information revealed the existence of the U.K.’s backdoor demand, prompting Apple to announce that it could no longer offer its Advanced Data Protection feature to users in the U.K. This feature allows customers to encrypt their files so that only the user can access them, without government or third-party intervention.

Apple and the Home Office’s Silence

Neither Apple nor the U.K. Home Office have commented on the specifics of the case. The U.K. government had argued that revealing the nature of the case could jeopardize national security. In response to the order, Apple appealed to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal for greater transparency, highlighting concerns over privacy and transparency.

Privacy advocates, a coalition of news outlets, and even senior U.S. intelligence officials in the Trump administration have called for more transparency in the legal proceedings. Despite this pressure, the U.K. Home Office has remained tight-lipped on the matter, with neither the Home Office nor Apple providing immediate comment when contacted by TechCrunch.

Apple has long stated that it has “never built a backdoor or master key” to any of its products or services and has reiterated that it never will. This stance is central to its privacy policy and its relationship with customers who rely on the security and integrity of their data.

Author’s Opinion While national security concerns should always be considered, the increasing demand for backdoors into encrypted data raises serious privacy and human rights questions. The need for transparency is greater than ever, as the public deserves to understand how their personal data is being handled by governments and tech companies alike.

Featured image credit: Softonic

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR