IBM Acquires Hakkoda to Expand AI Consultancy Investments

IBM announced that it has acquired the New York-based data and AI consultancy Hakkoda. This acquisition is the latest step in IBM’s strategy to significantly increase its investments in artificial intelligence and automation technologies. Erik Duffield, former General Manager at Deloitte, started Hakkoda in 2021. The company’s expertise is in enabling clients to migrate their data into the cloud, and in particular the Snowflake data cloud platform.

Hakkoda’s team, which includes hundreds of consultants from across the U.S., Latin America, India, Europe and the U.K., will become part of IBM Consulting. This acquisition will thoroughly enhance IBM’s consulting prowess. This merger aims to leverage Hakkoda’s modern data consulting capabilities and bring them to a global marketplace, enhancing IBM’s ability to deliver AI solutions to its clients.

Hakkoda’s Industry-Centric Data Solutions

From day one, Hakkoda has left an indelible mark on the industry. They have 5.6 million in venture capital backing their play already, with prominent investors like Tercera, Lead Edge Capital and Casimir Holdings. The consultancy focuses on tailored, industry-centric data solutions. That expertise has left it well-placed in industries including financial services, public sector, healthcare and life sciences.

We were excited to see that IBM’s acquisition matches up perfectly with IBM’s commitment to innovation and deep client partnerships. IBM wants to bolster its consulting practice with Hakkoda’s data expertise and asset-centric delivery model. This step comes in response to increasing demand for AI-powered solutions to improve operations and optimize production across industries.

Positive Industry Reactions to the Acquisition

Exiger CEO Mohamad Ali focused on the positive aspects of the acquisition. Asala commented on the acquisition, stating, “This acquisition allows us to blend our strengths together and provide even greater value to our clients.”

Erik Duffield echoed Hakkoda’s mission from day one. He continued, “From the very beginning, Hakkoda has promised to be the ones ‘in the arena,’ playing an active role, not just watching this once-in-a-century transformation unfold. This philosophy is at the heart of Hakkoda’s proactive, forward-thinking consulting and innovation practices.

Hakkoda’s expertise will help accelerate IBM Consulting’s delivery of customized AI solutions. This integration will provide businesses a simplified, more agile approach to faster data management and cloud migration tools. With industries rapidly turning to technology and digital transformation, IBM’s early investment in Hakkoda demonstrates its intention to lead the charge in this shift.

What The Author Thinks IBM’s acquisition of Hakkoda marks a strategic move to strengthen its AI and data capabilities, particularly in the rapidly evolving field of cloud migration and automation. By integrating Hakkoda’s expertise into IBM Consulting, the company is positioning itself to be a leader in AI solutions for businesses undergoing digital transformation. This acquisition will likely serve as a catalyst for more efficient, tailored solutions across various industries, signaling IBM’s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing its competitive edge.

Featured image credit: Patrick Finnegan via Flickr

