Nothing but Expression: LesleyStudio Integrates Heritage Craft and Contemporary Design in Cross-Cultural Art Practice

Lesley Studio, founded by artist, designer and female entrepreneur, Minxuan (Lesley) Zhao, represents a growing wave of multidisciplinary art practices that merge heritage techniques with global perspectives. Drawing on Jungian psychoanalysis, Tibetan reflection, and traditional Chinese methods, the studio’s work engages with identity, memory, and cultural continuity in a rapidly evolving design landscape.

Photo by Laohan（老韩）

Initially rooted in painting and jewelry design, Lesley’s practice has evolved into a broader exploration of material, emotion, and narrative. The studio now works across ceramics, textiles, embroidery and sculpture—reflecting a broader industry movement toward holistic, cross-medium creative strategies.

Lesley Studio’s debut year includes recognition from international design bodies such as the NY Product Design Awards and French Design Awards. Recent exhibitions in New York, Paris, and multiple Chinese cities further signal growing interest in culturally grounded, emotionally resonant design.

Outside of exhibition work, Lesley Studio engages with community-based cultural initiatives. The 2024 Lingdi Project, based in Ezhi village, Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, blends meditation, artistic residency, and rural craft collaboration. The studio also supports nonprofit institutions focused on women’s development and cultural preservation, aligning with wider ESG priorities in the creative sector.

Upcoming participation in NYCxDESIGN and the 2025 Denmark Design Exhibition underscores the growing international visibility of artists working at the intersection of traditional knowledge and modern form. In the future, Lesley hopes to collaborate with global brands such as SpaceX, LVMH, and Hennessy—bringing contemporary Chinese artistic expression into emerging spaces like technology, fashion, and lifestyle.

“I hope people choose my work or products not just because they are beautiful, but because they like me—or resonate with my ideas,” Lesley Zhao, Founder of LesleyStudio.

LesleyStudio welcomes inquiries regarding cross-disciplinary collaboration, exhibition opportunities, and cultural initiatives. Email them at Lesleystudio@126.com

About Lesley Studio

Founded in 2024, Lesley Studio is a creative platform that breaks the singular definition of a “brand,” allowing creation to return to a sincere expression of the artist’s soul. Through visual art, research, and community projects, the studio explores how tradition, identity, and emotion inform new directions in multidisciplinary creativity.