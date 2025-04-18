Nothing but Expression: The Artistic Lifestyle Experiment of Lesley Studio and Artist Lesley Zhao

Minxuan (Lesley) Zhao is an artist, designer, and female entrepreneur whose work explores the intersection of psychological dimensions and cultural fusion. Her creations integrate Jungian psychoanalysis, philosophy, Tibetan Buddhist reflection, and traditional craftsmanship, aiming to break the boundaries of art by deeply merging painting, design, and life. Her artistic practice goes beyond visual expression—it is a profound exploration of personal consciousness, cultural identity, and cosmic order. From her own journey of growth to a global cultural perspective, her evolving artistic language seeks to build bridges between East and West, tradition and modernity, the individual and the collective.

credit photo by Laohan（老韩）

Lesley was born in China and grew up in multiple cities. A childhood of constant relocation and later overseas education gave her deep insight into aesthetic values and emotional expression across different cultural contexts. Influenced by psychoanalysis and psychology, her paintings use lines, structure, and color to deconstruct the subconscious, emotional conflict, and inner transformation. Her art is not merely static work—it serves as a visual diary of the self, time, and states of being.

Beginning with jewelry design, Lesley officially founded Lesley Studio in December 2024. She envisions the studio as a platform that breaks the singular definition of a “brand,” allowing creation to return to a sincere expression of the soul. Lesley continues to push the boundaries of traditional painting by translating her works into multiple mediums, including silk scarves, ceramics, embroidery, and sculpture. She is committed to presenting traditional Chinese craftsmanship to the global stage through the language of contemporary design.

Despite its recent founding, Lesley Studio has already received numerous international design awards, including the Silver Award from the NY Product Design Awards, the Gold Prize from the French Design Awards, and the “Best Luxury Design” from the iLuxury Awards. Lesley’s works have been exhibited in New York, Paris, and cities across China, and have been featured in over 500 international media outlets, including AP News, Business Insider, ELLE.

Lesley’s painting series, characterized by strong linear compositions and a background in psychoanalysis, document her journey from solitude, pain, and longing toward emotional integration. Over time, she has developed a personal visual language—abstract, profound, and symbolic. Her works rarely focus on figurative imagery, but always manage to move the viewer through lines and textures that balance simplicity with tension. Whether collectible-grade artworks or daily-wearable scarves, they all carry a spiritual intensity while remaining deeply usable.

At the same time, Lesley Studio has launched a series of emotionally rich, family-themed works. Many of these creations are inspired by her time spent with her children and their shared interactions. For example, One day · Me and Shijiu is based on a black cat drawn by her son, using a child’s perspective to explore the differentiation and reconstruction of personal identity during growth.

Beyond art creation, Lesley Studio actively participates in public benefit and cultural advocacy projects. In 2024, she launched the “Lingdi Project” near the Ezhi village, Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture — a collaborative cultural, artistic residency, and spiritual practice initiative. In addition, the studio supports women’s development programs, sponsors nonprofit art institutions, and works closely with masters of Chinese intangible cultural heritage to promote contemporary reinterpretations of traditional crafts. Lesley aims to build a more inclusive global platform, allowing more Chinese artists, designers, and craftspeople behind these works to be seen and recognized around the world.

Looking forward, Lesley Studio will continue to pursue cross-disciplinary collaborations, cultural co-creations, and international expansion. In May 2025, Lesley and her studio will participate in the official NYCxDESIGN exhibition and the 2025 Denmark Design Exhibition, and she hopes to collaborate with global brands such as SpaceX, LVMH, and Hennessy—bringing contemporary Chinese artistic expression into emerging spaces like technology, fashion, and lifestyle.

“I hope people choose my work or products not just because they are beautiful, but because they like me—or resonate with my ideas,” she says. Lesley is committed to building a lifestyle without labels, where art flows through life in the most authentic way.

Today, Lesley Studio is open to global collaborations—unrestricted by medium or format—and welcomes co-creations with brands, design studios, and institutions. Whether in cultural content, product development, public cultural initiatives, or exhibitions, Lesley responds to collaboration with openness and continuously pushes forward the contemporary expression of Chinese culture.

For collaboration inquiries, please contact:

📩 Lesleystudio@126.com