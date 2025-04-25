DMR News

From the Heart of Europe: LCX Unveils Bold 2030 Roadmap for Global Growth and End-to-End Real-World Tokenization

ByEthan Lin

Apr 25, 2025

LCX, the regulated crypto exchange based in Liechtenstein, is stepping into a new chapter with the release of Roadmap 2030, a long-term vision to shape the future of digital finance. This strategy outlines LCX’s commitment to building an open, trustworthy, and accessible token economy powered by secure infrastructure, innovation, and regulation.

Exchange V3: The New Trading Experience 

A significant milestone in the roadmap will be the launch of Exchange V3, LCX’s most important trading platform upgrade. Designed to serve beginners and experienced traders, Exchange V3 aims to deliver a smarter, faster, and more intuitive trading experience. Planned features include a redesigned user interface, enhanced security measures, and the introduction of advanced instruments such as CFDs, futures, and margin trading, all developed with LCX’s regulatory-first approach at the core.

Global Expansion Plans: US, Middle East, and Asia

LCX is preparing to expand its operations into the United States, the Middle East, and Asia, bringing regulated and compliant digital asset services to new markets. In a landscape where trust is essential, LCX’s expansion highlights its commitment to setting high standards for transparency, compliance, and accessibility in the crypto space.

End-to-End Tokenization Framework

In the years ahead, LCX will continue building and rolling out its end-to-end tokenization framework, enabling the secure digitization of real-world assets on the blockchain. This infrastructure will support LCX’s offerings and external partnerships, creating a regulated gateway to tokenized real-world value.

A major highlight of this effort will be the introduction of three utility tokens: LCX Gold (LCXG), LCX Silver (LCXS), and LCX Platinum (LCXP). These tokens will be launched based on the specifications published in LCX’s official white papers.

Built on Growth, Powered by Trust

With a rapidly growing user base of over 250,000 active users and over $17.5 billion in trading volume in 2024, LCX is positioning itself for the next growth phase. Roadmap 2030 reflects a future built on trust, transparency, and technology, an infrastructure designed to redefine what digital finance can become.

“As regulation becomes a priority and institutions move in, the need for secure, scalable, and trusted infrastructure is more important than ever,” said Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX. “That’s exactly what we’re building, not just for today, but for the decade ahead.”

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

