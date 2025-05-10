Nucleus Announces Revolutionary Free AI Receptionist for Small Businesses

Nucleus AI Assistant Sets New Standard for Small Business Communication

Nucleus, a startup founded by long-time telecom industry veterans, has officially launched the first genuinely free AI receptionist designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. The tool provides 24/7 call answering and smart customer interactions with no upfront cost and no trial limits, positioning itself as a breakthrough solution in the crowded virtual assistant market.

Nucleus enables users to secure a dedicated US or Canadian business number and deploy a customizable AI-powered assistant that handles inbound phone calls, transfers to team members, and sends follow-ups via email or text—all at zero cost.

Peter Cross, Co-Founder and VP of Customer Experience at Nucleus, commented on the motivation behind the product:

“Missing even one business call today can mean losing a customer forever. We created Nucleus so that no entrepreneur or small business owner has to lose opportunities just because they couldn’t answer the phone.”

Benefits of AI Receptionist: A New Era of Customer Engagement

In an increasingly competitive business landscape, missing a customer call can lead to missed opportunities. As one expert insightfully pointed out, “If you aren’t answering your customer’s calls, your competition is …”

With our AI Receptionist, businesses will never have to worry about missing calls again. The system is designed to provide round-the-clock call management, ensuring every call is answered promptly and professionally, even when your team is unavailable. This technology helps businesses improve customer satisfaction and maintain a competitive edge.

A Platform Designed by Industry Veterans

Nucleus was founded by a group of long-time friends who have worked together in telecommunications for over 30 years. Their shared experience and understanding of shifting consumer expectations led to the realization that phone responsiveness has become a make-or-break factor in business success.

Recognizing the critical importance of every customer interaction, the team developed Nucleus as a no-cost, intelligent receptionist that users can train in under a minute. With the AI studying each business’s website or custom input data, callers experience a seamless, human-like interaction without knowing they’re speaking with a digital assistant.

Not a Trial – A True Free Plan for Modern Business Needs

Unlike other solutions on the market that offer limited-time trials or reduced-functionality freemium options, Nucleus delivers a robust set of capabilities entirely for free. This includes a business phone number, intelligent call handling, custom greetings, call transferring, team schedules, message forwarding, and comprehensive call analytics.

Users looking to expand functionality can choose to upgrade to a Premium version, which offers extended team support (up to 100 members) and other advanced features at half the price of competitors. At checkout, customers can use the promo code 20OFF to receive a 20% discount on Premium plans.

To sign up for free or explore the premium upgrade, visit the referral link: www.nucleus.com/?via=20OFF

Real-World Results from Diverse Industries

Nucleus AI has already made a significant impact across various industries, from fitness to healthcare and media.

9Round Fitness used the platform to manage high call volumes, ensuring no member or prospect went unanswered.

RMS Media Group successfully delegated inbound calls and inquiries to the AI receptionist, freeing up time for client strategy.

Healthcare Clinics have adopted Nucleus to provide responsive and HIPAA-aware patient communication support.

Standing Out Through Accessibility and Performance

Nucleus’s standout differentiator is not only its accessibility—free for everyone—but also its powerful features and ease of use. Businesses can:

Answer every call with a conversational AI that sounds natural and informed

Customize greetings and messages for a branded experience

Transfer calls to up to 10 team members (or 100 with Premium)

Set custom team availability hours for seamless handoffs

Receive detailed call reports and sentiment analysis

Unlimited usage, noise cancellation, and intelligent speaker detection further enhance the quality and effectiveness of this AI tool.

Recognition and Awards Underway

To mark its entry into the industry spotlight, Nucleus is actively being considered for several awards, including:

Best AI Assistant for Small Business Award

Top Virtual Receptionist Solution of the Year

AI Innovation in Customer Service Award

These nominations are driven by the company’s commitment to leveling the playing field for SMBs and ensuring affordable access to enterprise-grade tools.

About Nucleus

Founded by a group of telecommunications professionals with over 30 years of combined experience, Nucleus aims to redefine business communications for small teams and solopreneurs. The company provides AI-powered virtual receptionists at no cost, with a mission to help businesses respond to every customer, every time. With a focus on simplicity, accessibility, and smart automation, Nucleus empowers entrepreneurs to scale without sacrificing customer service.

Media Contact

Peter Cross

Co-Founder, VP of Customer Experience

Email: pete@nucleus.com

Phone: 519-991-8959

YouTube: Nucleus Video Overview

Website: www.nucleus.com/?via=20OFF