ESG Strategy Unveils Groundbreaking Virtual Chief Sustainability Officer (vCSO) Model, Revolutionizing Business Sustainability

Redefining Sustainability Consulting with Innovation

In an era where sustainability is no longer a luxury but a business necessity, ESG Strategy is making waves with a new model that is set to transform the way businesses approach Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. The company, renowned for its innovative and practical approach to sustainability, has unveiled its world-first Virtual Chief Sustainability Officer (vCSO) service, bringing elite-level sustainability expertise to businesses of all sizes. This groundbreaking model eliminates the barriers of high-cost consultancy firms, providing accessible, action-driven solutions for growing enterprises, mid-sized companies, and startups at a fraction of the traditional cost.

A Solution for Every Business, Not Just the Giants

For too long, sustainability expertise has been the domain of top-tier consulting firms, accessible only to global corporations with significant budgets. ESG Strategy, led by CEO Lee Stewart, is dismantling that barrier with the vCSO model, allowing businesses of all scales to implement world-class sustainability strategies without the need for expensive full-time executives or prohibitive consultancy fees. This model allows even small and mid-sized companies to benefit from the same expert guidance previously reserved for Fortune 500 companies.

“Our mission has always been to make sustainability leadership practical and accessible,” says Lee Stewart, CEO of ESG Strategy. “With the vCSO model, we’re empowering businesses to lead with purpose, build resilience, and leverage sustainability as a competitive advantage. Sustainability is no longer optional – it’s essential to long-term success.”

How the vCSO Model Works

The Virtual Chief Sustainability Officer (vCSO) service delivers strategic sustainability advice through a flexible, virtual model. This approach not only eliminates the high costs typically associated with hiring a full-time sustainability executive but also provides the strategic, actionable insights necessary for businesses to implement lasting ESG changes. Through this service, companies can tap into ESG Strategy’s renowned frameworks, including those outlined in the bestselling book How to Build Sustainability into Your Business Strategy, equipping them with the tools to seamlessly integrate sustainability into their everyday operations.

With the vCSO model, businesses gain access to expert guidance on everything from carbon footprint reduction to social impact initiatives, all tailored to the unique needs of each organization. This means that companies can move beyond mere compliance and start driving tangible, real-world impact — all while strengthening their bottom line.

A Bestseller Supporting the Shift to Practical Sustainability

One of the key components of ESG Strategy’s approach is its highly acclaimed book, How to Build Sustainability into Your Business Strategy. With over 200 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon, the book has become a go-to resource for business leaders looking to embed sustainability into their operations. Unlike many other ESG resources, which are laden with confusing jargon and theory, this book provides clear, actionable advice in language that speaks directly to business owners and executives.

“We stripped away the ESG jargon and built a clear, simple path to embedding sustainability into business strategy — because great business leadership speaks the language of impact, not complexity,” explains Stewart. This approach has struck a chord with business leaders globally, positioning ESG Strategy as a key player in the sustainability space.

A Bold Vision for the Future

As the pressure on businesses to meet sustainability goals grows, ESG Strategy is determined to help the next generation of sustainability leaders succeed. The company’s bold target is to support over 1,000 new sustainability leaders by 2028, equipping them with the skills and strategies necessary to drive change in their industries and communities.

The company’s vision extends beyond just helping businesses become more sustainable; it’s about fostering a shift in how companies view sustainability itself. Rather than being an afterthought or a compliance checkbox, sustainability is positioned as a core driver of business success — one that can build long-term value, resilience, and profitability.

Recognition of ESG Strategy’s Impact

In addition to the success of its vCSO model and book, ESG Strategy has earned recognition for its pioneering role in making sustainability accessible to businesses of all sizes. The company’s innovative consulting approach has been widely acknowledged as a game-changer in the sustainability consulting landscape, with its virtual delivery model offering a scalable solution that is already making a significant impact.

“We’re not just helping businesses check off compliance boxes; we’re empowering them to lead with clarity and confidence,” Stewart asserts. “This is a movement to redefine what leadership looks like in the decade ahead.”

ESG Strategy’s impact has been formally recognized with the prestigious Best Practical ESG Framework for Business in Australia of 2025 award. This honor is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating actionable, accessible ESG solutions that truly make a difference for businesses of all sizes. The vCSO model, in particular, has been lauded for its ability to democratize sustainability leadership, enabling organizations—whether startups or large enterprises—to implement meaningful change without the high costs traditionally associated with sustainability consulting.

About ESG Strategy

Founded by Lee Stewart, ESG Strategy is a sustainability consulting firm focused on making world-class ESG expertise practical, accessible, and actionable for businesses of all sizes. The company’s flagship service, the Virtual Chief Sustainability Officer (vCSO), delivers strategic guidance to help businesses embed sustainability into their core operations without the high costs typically associated with traditional consulting firms. ESG Strategy’s mission is to create the next generation of sustainability leaders, equipping them with the tools, mindsets, and strategies necessary to drive real, lasting change.

