California Dealer Academy Announces Comprehensive Training and Support for Aspiring Auto Dealers in California

Empowering the Next Generation of Auto Dealers

California Dealer Academy, founded by industry veteran Garrett Eddings, has rapidly become the go-to resource for aspiring auto dealers looking to establish compliant and profitable dealerships in California. The academy is not just another pre-licensing school; it’s a full-service launchpad, providing comprehensive guidance through every step of the dealership setup process, from passing the licensing exam to navigating the complex DMV and regulatory requirements unique to California.

With a foundation built on Garrett Eddings’ 20+ years of experience in the auto industry, California Dealer Academy offers a personalized approach that blends practical, real-world dealership operations with the specialized knowledge needed to thrive in the state’s competitive market.

A Comprehensive Approach to Dealer Success

California Dealer Academy stands out for its commitment to providing more than just the basics of licensing. The academy’s unique value proposition lies in its turnkey approach to dealership development. Students receive more than just a certificate—they are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in the real world. The program covers everything from business formation, bonding, and insurance to DMV paperwork and auction access, ensuring that graduates have a solid foundation to launch their dealerships.

“We understand that starting a dealership can be overwhelming, especially in California, where regulations are constantly changing,” said Garrett Eddings, Founder and Owner of California Dealer Academy. “That’s why we focus on more than just licensing. We provide real-world insights, ongoing mentorship, and the necessary tools to help our students build sustainable, profitable businesses.”

Real-World Expertise and Ongoing Support

What sets California Dealer Academy apart from other training providers is its deep, real-world expertise. Garrett Eddings and his team have firsthand experience in running dealerships in California. Their knowledge isn’t limited to theory—it’s rooted in years of practical application, having navigated the challenges of business formation, compliance, and operational management in a competitive market. This hands-on experience informs the academy’s training programs, ensuring that students gain applicable skills they can use immediately in their businesses.

Moreover, California Dealer Academy offers ongoing mentorship to its graduates. The support doesn’t end once the student passes their exam. The academy provides continued guidance on compliance, DMV interactions, renewals, and even marketing strategies, ensuring that dealership owners remain on track and compliant as they grow their businesses.

Tailored for California’s Unique Requirements

California’s dealership landscape is unlike any other state’s. The state’s strict regulations, including DMV compliance, insurance requirements, and Board of Equalization rules, make it crucial for new dealers to have specialized training. California Dealer Academy understands these nuances and tailors its courses specifically to meet the state’s legal and regulatory requirements.

“Our focus is entirely on California,” said Eddings. “We provide a training curriculum designed to help students succeed in this highly regulated state. This ensures that our graduates are prepared for the challenges they will face as auto dealers in California.”

Building Industry Connections and Access to Resources

In addition to comprehensive training, California Dealer Academy also offers valuable access to key industry resources, including dealer-only auctions, vendor partnerships, and tools that can streamline dealership operations. The academy’s collaboration with major industry players like Manheim, Adesa, and ACV gives students insider access to vehicle auctions, providing a competitive edge as they source inventory for their dealerships.

Graduates of California Dealer Academy also benefit from the school’s extensive network of industry contacts, ensuring they have access to the support they need long after they’ve completed their training. From legal experts to operational consultants, the academy’s connections are a key asset for those looking to expand their dealerships.

Proven Success with Graduates

California Dealer Academy has a track record of helping hundreds of aspiring auto dealers establish successful, profitable dealerships. Many of its graduates now run thriving retail, wholesale, and autobroker dealerships across the state. The academy’s focus on practical education, combined with ongoing support, has helped these entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls and navigate California’s complex regulatory environment.

One graduate, a former student of California Dealer Academy, stated: “The training I received at California Dealer Academy was crucial in getting my dealership off the ground. Not only did I pass the DMV licensing exam with ease, but I also gained the real-world knowledge I needed to operate a compliant and successful business. The ongoing mentorship has been invaluable.”

A Trusted Resource for the Auto Dealer Community

California Dealer Academy’s expertise is recognized throughout the auto dealer community. The academy is an active member of the Independent Auto Dealer Association of California (IADAC), which allows it to stay ahead of industry trends, legal updates, and best practices. Through this affiliation, California Dealer Academy continues to enhance its offerings and stay aligned with the evolving needs of California auto dealers.

“Being part of the IADAC community allows us to provide the latest and most accurate information to our students,” said Eddings. “We stay connected with industry professionals to ensure our training remains relevant and practical for today’s dealers.”

About California Dealer Academy

Founded by Garrett Eddings, California Dealer Academy has been providing expert training and consulting services for California auto dealers since 2014. The academy specializes in helping individuals navigate the complexities of California’s automotive licensing process, offering both theoretical and practical knowledge needed to start and run a successful dealership. With a focus on compliance, operational support, and ongoing mentorship, California Dealer Academy is the go-to resource for aspiring dealers in California.

