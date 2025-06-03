Bethel Community Church of Pottstown Marks 10 Years of Service and Interfaith Partnership

Anniversary Celebration Highlights a Decade of Ministry

Bethel Community Church of Pottstown announces its 10th anniversary celebration, scheduled for Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The commemorative service will feature Bishop Jeffrey N. Leath, the 128th elected and consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, as guest preacher.

Worshippers will enjoy music by the JC Tambourine Choir (Philadelphia, PA), vocalist Nadjah Nicole (formerly from the NBC Voice), Rev. Robert E. Wilson II (pastor, organist, and psalmist), gospel jazz saxophonist Tony Smith, and the church’s music ministry. The service will also honor members who have died since the church’s founding in May 2015.

Growth and Mission of Bethel Community Church

Since its establishment in 2015, following separation from the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Bethel Community Church of Pottstown has developed into a vibrant spiritual and social center. The church embraces a Christ-centered, non-denominational, and multicultural approach. Its ministry prioritizes holistic care that addresses spiritual, physical, educational, and social needs, reflecting a commitment to serving the whole person and community.

Unique Interfaith Collaboration with Congregation Hesed Shel Emet

A notable aspect of Bethel Community Church’s history is its shared sacred space with Congregation Hesed Shel Emet, a Jewish congregation. Since the founding of Bethel Community Church of Pottstown and its purchase of the synagogue in 2016, both congregations have shared worship space on an 8.5-acre property. This collaboration fosters mutual respect while maintaining distinct religious traditions and encourages occasional interfaith activities that promote understanding and community cohesion.

Reflections on Partnership and Community Impact

Dr. Vernon Ross Jr., Pastor and Founder of Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, said, “Our shared space with Congregation Hesed Shel Emet is a powerful example of how faith communities can work together to serve and uplift the Pottstown area. This partnership shows that diversity and unity can coexist in worship and service.”

Larry Cohen, President of Congregation Hesed Shel Emet, commented, “Our decade-long relationship with Bethel Community Church has deepened our commitment to Tikkun Olam—repairing the world through acts of kindness and shared purpose.”

Rabbi Cynthia Kravitz added, “As we celebrate this milestone, we hope to continue building bridges between our communities and growing stronger together.”

Continuing Commitment to Community

The anniversary celebration not only honors ten years of Bethel Community Church’s ministry but also emphasizes the value of interfaith partnerships in promoting peace and social progress. The church remains committed to serving its diverse congregation and the broader community through inclusive spiritual and social programs.

About Bethel Community Church of Pottstown

Founded in 2015 and incorporated as a non-profit, non-denominational church in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bethel Community Church of Pottstown is a multi-faith, multi-cultural, Bible-based church dedicated to spiritual growth, personal development, community service, and interfaith collaboration. The church’s ministry includes educational, social, and health initiatives aimed at holistic community support.

