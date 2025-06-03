Spirited Design Studio Announces International Acclaim for Fine Art Nature Photographer Doreen McGunagle

Spirited Design Studio Announces Global Recognition for Nature Photographer Doreen McGunagle

Spirited Design Studio has announced a major milestone in the career of fine art nature photographer Doreen McGunagle, whose recent honors and international exhibitions signal growing acclaim for her conservation-driven photography. With a foundation built on global business strategy and sustainability expertise, McGunagle’s work is gaining recognition for its powerful fusion of artistic storytelling, emotional depth, and ecological advocacy.

The announcement follows a string of prestigious awards and upcoming exhibitions, including representation at ArtExpo New York by the Circle Foundation of the Arts France and a featured installation at the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach, Florida. McGunagle has also earned multiple Photographer of the Year awards, affirming her place among the leading voices in contemporary conservation photography.

Announcing a New Voice in Conservation Art

Spirited Design Studio’s latest announcement spotlights McGunagle’s rise as a distinctive figure in the art world—an artist whose vision is deeply informed by her background in international business and sustainability. This unique combination allows her to approach fine art nature photography with both creative and strategic clarity.

“My background in global business and sustainability isn’t separate from my art; it’s an integral part of how I see the world and the stories I want to tell,” McGunagle said in a recent statement. “It’s about understanding the intricate connections within our environment and the importance of preserving them.”

McGunagle’s limited-edition fine art photography collections draw attention to endangered species, remote wilderness areas, and the fragile ecosystems that support life on Earth. Her recent awards include the Golden Camera Award from UCP International Photo Magazine and the Silver Camera Award for Wildlife and Birdlife Photography, signaling industry-wide recognition of her dual commitment to artistic excellence and environmental advocacy.

Photography Announced as a Catalyst for Environmental Connection

With this announcement, Spirited Design Studio reinforces the purpose behind McGunagle’s work: not merely capturing beautiful moments in nature, but transforming them into visual narratives that encourage awareness, empathy, and action.

“I seek to capture not just the visual splendor of nature, but its quiet strength and emotional resonance,” McGunagle said. “My hope is that through my lens, viewers can rediscover a sense of wonder and a deeper connection to these vital, wild places.”

Her style is defined by a deliberate quietness. Through careful use of light and composition, McGunagle creates images that draw viewers into stillness, making space for reflection and appreciation. In contrast to overly stylized nature photography, her work aims to honor the authenticity of each scene.

Premium Photography Collections Announced for Global Art Collectors

In tandem with this recognition, Spirited Design Studio has also announced a new release of premium limited-edition prints. These collections feature large-format wildlife and landscape photography, printed on museum-grade materials such as acrylic, canvas, and archival fine art paper. Each piece is signed and numbered, accompanied by handcrafted floating frames made in Italy, ensuring the highest standard of presentation.

This announcement positions McGunagle’s collections not only as visual art but as investment pieces for art collectors, interior designers, and those seeking to integrate nature’s beauty into luxury living or commercial spaces.

Introducing “The Art of Conservation Photography” eBook

As part of her ongoing commitment to conservation and education, Doreen McGunagle recently launched The Art of Conservation Photography, a digital publication that encapsulates her artistic philosophy and environmental advocacy. The eBook offers readers an intimate look at her creative process, the inspiration behind her work, and the stories of the wild places she captures through her lens.

“This eBook is more than a guide to my photography—it’s a reflection of my belief that art can inspire stewardship. By sharing the stories behind each image, I hope to deepen the connection between viewers and the natural world, encouraging greater awareness and action to protect our planet,” McGunagle said.

Available through her official website, the eBook serves as both an educational resource and a collector’s companion, enriching the experience of those who value fine art and environmental preservation.

Exhibitions and Awards Announced for 2024–2025

Spirited Design Studio has confirmed the following upcoming appearances and recent recognitions:

ArtExpo New York, 2025 – Represented by Circle Foundation of the Arts France

Mirror Mirror Exhibition, Cornell Art Museum, Delray Beach, FL – 2025

Photographer of the Year, Golden Camera Award – UCP International Photo Magazine, 2024

Silver Camera Award for Wildlife & Birdlife Photography, NOIR – 2025

Hall of Fame inclusion in Book #3 by UCP International Photo Magazine

These announcements solidify McGunagle’s growing influence in international art and conservation photography circles. Her work has also been exhibited in Red Dot Miami and featured in Palm Beach International Airport’s Art Gallery installations.

Spirited Design Studio Announces Expansion of Conservation Messaging Through Fine Art

At the core of McGunagle’s photography is a message of preservation. Every photograph tells a story not only of a moment in nature but of what is at stake if such moments disappear.

“I believe fine art photography can be a powerful catalyst for conservation. Each image is an invitation to look closer, to feel more deeply, and ultimately, to become a steward of the beauty that surrounds us. Every collector doesn’t just acquire art; they embrace a piece of that advocacy,” McGunagle said.

Spirited Design Studio continues to grow as a platform for nature-inspired visual advocacy. Whether commissioned for private collections or installed in commercial settings, each print is a tangible representation of the studio’s mission: to foster emotional connections to the natural world and inspire environmental responsibility.

Announced Availability Through Online and Gallery Channels

McGunagle’s fine art prints are available through select photography galleries and online platforms. New collectors and designers can explore available collections through the official website or connect via social media for updates on future exhibitions and releases.

Spirited Design Studio encourages collectors to consider each purchase as part of a larger mission—to not only bring natural beauty into their spaces but to support ongoing conservation awareness through art.

About Spirited Design Studio

Spirited Design Studio is the fine art brand led by photographer Doreen McGunagle, specializing in limited-edition wildlife and landscape photography. Fusing artistic vision with environmental storytelling, the studio creates museum-quality prints designed for both aesthetic impact and conservation advocacy.

Website: www.doreenmcgunagle.com

Media Contact



Doreen McGunagle

Email: admin@doreenmcgunagle.com

Facebook: Spirited Design Studio

Instagram: @doreen.mcgunagle

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@doreenmcgunaglephotography

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/doreenmcgunagle/