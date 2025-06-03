DMR News

Google Lens Coming to YouTube Shorts Beta to Scan Videos for Info

If you’ve ever struggled to describe something intriguing you saw on YouTube Shorts in order to search for it online, Google’s new integration might be the perfect solution. Google Lens is now being introduced to the YouTube Shorts platform, allowing users to instantly identify and search for items such as clothing, gadgets, restaurants, and more — all without leaving the app.

How Google Lens Works Within YouTube Shorts

YouTube’s support team recently announced that Google Lens is rolling out to YouTube Shorts as part of a beta test. This new feature lets users utilize Google Lens’ visual search capabilities directly while watching Shorts videos, simplifying the process of finding more information about objects or places showcased in the clips.

According to TeamYouTube’s Rob, this integration is especially handy for users who come across videos highlighting interesting locations or products they want to explore further.

Previously, if users wanted to use Google Lens on something seen in a video, they had to take a screenshot, exit the YouTube app, launch Google Lens separately, and then perform the search. Now, users can simply pause a Shorts video, tap the “Lens” icon on the top menu, and interact with Lens tools such as drawing, highlighting, or tapping on the item to search immediately.

The feature will be available to Shorts users as part of a beta rollout starting this week.

Additional Google Lens Features Beyond YouTube Shorts

To get the most out of Google Lens, downloading the app is recommended. The app offers a variety of visual-first search functions, including translating printed text and offline searches, which can be especially useful while traveling.

For those who prefer not to download the app, Google Lens is also accessible via web browsers. Users can visit the Google search homepage, click the camera icon in the search bar, and upload images or screenshots to find what they are looking for — provided they have an internet connection.

Google Lens has become a valuable tool over the years, providing a quicker and more intuitive way to search the web using images rather than text descriptions. The addition of Lens to YouTube Shorts further extends these visual search capabilities, helping users discover more about the content they engage with.

Author’s Opinion

Visual search technologies like Google Lens mark a significant shift in how people find information online. Text-based searches often struggle with vague descriptions, but a quick scan or tap can instantly reveal details about products, locations, or ideas. Integrating such tools directly into popular platforms like YouTube Shorts is a smart move that caters to today’s fast-paced, visually driven digital culture.

