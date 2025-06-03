Instagram Adds Support for Standard 3:4 Aspect Ratio to Avoid Cropping

Instagram has introduced a small but important update: the app now supports the 3:4 aspect ratio format for photos. This is particularly significant because 3:4 is the default aspect ratio for most smartphone cameras, especially iPhones. Users can now upload photos in their original size without the need to crop them.

What Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Says

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced the update on Threads, highlighting that this new support improves the photo-sharing experience. Although it may seem minor to some, this change is a big win for regular Instagram uploaders who want to share images exactly as they capture them.

Previously, Instagram restricted photos to a square format and later expanded support to 4:5, which gave some flexibility for smartphone photos but still wasn’t the native camera ratio for many devices.

Other Recent Instagram and Meta Updates

Meta and Instagram continue to release frequent updates adding new features and improving user experience. Recent upgrades to Instagram’s direct messages now allow easier music sharing and include a built-in translation tool.

Additionally, Instagram Reels—the platform’s vertical video feature—added a popular function from TikTok and other video apps: users can long press either side of the screen to play clips at 2x speed.

Another welcome feature is the ability to rearrange posts on user profiles, making it easier to organize content according to themes or preferences.

Mosseri assures users that Instagram will keep rolling out meaningful updates regularly to enhance the platform.

What The Author Thinks While big feature launches often steal the spotlight, it’s the subtle improvements like supporting native photo aspect ratios that can significantly improve daily user experience. Allowing photos to be shared without forced cropping respects creators’ original content and shows Instagram is listening to its community’s needs.

Featured image credit: Traders Union

