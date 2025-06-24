Robinhood Founder Aims to Revolutionize Energy—If He Succeeds

When Baiju Bhatt stepped down as chief creative officer at Robinhood last year, few could have predicted his next move: founding Aetherflux, a space company with a vision to beam solar power from orbit — a concept dismissed by much of the aerospace industry but potentially groundbreaking.

Bhatt, co-founder of Robinhood and a Stanford mathematics master’s graduate, prefers to fly under the radar. Less attention means less competition for Aetherflux, which has already raised $60 million to prove that space-based solar power is more than just science fiction; it could mark a new era in renewable energy and national defense.

Inspiration and Early Influence

Bhatt’s passion for space dates back to childhood, influenced by his father, an optometrist in India who, after applying to physics graduate programs in the U.S., ended up working at NASA as a research scientist. His father’s subtle encouragement steered Bhatt towards physics without overt pressure, shaping his own trajectory toward space innovation.

Traditional space solar power concepts rely on massive satellites in geostationary orbit using microwave beams to send energy to Earth — projects often labeled “20 years away” due to their scale and complexity. Bhatt calls these “science fiction stuff.”

Aetherflux’s approach is radically different: smaller, nimble satellites using fiber lasers that convert collected solar energy back into focused light. This light is precisely targeted at ground receivers, allowing for more efficient and scalable energy delivery.

“We capture solar power with panels, convert it into laser light through diodes, and then direct it via fiber lasers down to Earth,” Bhatt explained.

A demonstration satellite is planned for launch in June next year.

Military First, Then Beyond

The Department of Defense is funding Aetherflux’s program, recognizing the value of beaming power directly to forward bases without relying on fuel transport — a logistical game changer.

Bhatt promises precise targeting, with laser spots initially about 10 meters in diameter, aiming to reduce that further. The ground receivers are designed to be lightweight and portable, minimizing risk if captured.

Success could dramatically shift U.S. military logistics and strategy worldwide.

While space-based solar power has been studied before, notably a 2007 report recommending further research, little action followed. Bhatt sees this as an opportunity for an outsider to innovate where traditional aerospace companies have hesitated. He cites Elon Musk’s cross-industry success as inspiration.

One Shot at Success

Space hardware demands precision — no do-overs once the satellite launches. Aetherflux embraces a “hardware-rich” development cycle, building and testing components rapidly rather than waiting decades, unlike many established space programs.

Beyond defense, Aetherflux envisions providing baseload renewable energy globally, day and night, to remote locations and disaster zones, potentially revolutionizing energy infrastructure.

The company has assembled a team of physicists, mathematicians, and engineers from leading institutions and companies, and is actively hiring.

Bhatt self-funded the initial $10 million and contributed to a recent $50 million funding round led by Index Ventures and Interlagos. The planned demonstration launch is just a year away.

Aetherflux is also collaborating with DARPA’s beaming expert Dr. Paul Jaffe, linking military and commercial ambitions.

Bhatt believes that as launch technologies improve and commercial space access expands — notably with SpaceX’s Starship — space-based solar power will transition beyond military use to broader energy markets.

What The Author Thinks Bhatt’s vision of beaming solar energy from space tackles one of humanity’s biggest challenges: clean, reliable power everywhere. While the technology promises huge benefits, the complexity and cost of space hardware mean success is far from guaranteed. The military focus makes sense as a starting point, but commercial viability will depend on rapid innovation and cost reduction. If Aetherflux pulls it off, it could reshape global energy — but it will take bold investment, patience, and relentless testing to get there.

