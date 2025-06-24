Google’s AI Mode Search Tool Adds Voice Interaction

Google is transforming its AI Mode into a voice-enabled search assistant that allows users to have natural, back-and-forth conversations. On Wednesday, Google unveiled Search Live voice, a new feature that merges Google Search with AI chatbot capabilities. First previewed at Google I/O as Project Astra by the Google DeepMind team, the demo showed a bike mechanic “going live” with the prototype on his phone, asking it to retrieve details from a user manual. The voice feature launches today, with live camera support promised in the coming months.

Once activated, Search Live operates in the background, letting users continue talking and searching even while using other apps. This hands-free experience aims to fit naturally into users’ daily routines.

From Gemini App to Google Search

A voice mode called Gemini Live has been available in the Gemini app, but now the underlying Gemini voice capabilities are integrated directly into Google Search. Search Live with voice input is available on the Google mobile app for both Android and iOS. However, to access it, users must be located in the U.S. and enrolled in the AI Mode experiment through Labs.

This year’s Google I/O marked a turning point with the public launch of AI Mode, but its development has been gradual. It started with AI Overviews, expanded with AI-generated “People Also Ask” features, and now features a chatbot embedded within the search page itself. Google Search is evolving from a simple link directory into an AI-driven experience, closer in style to ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Publishers have noted that AI Mode is reducing traffic to external websites as users increasingly get their answers directly within Google’s interface.

An AI Companion for the On-the-Go User

With voice support and soon-to-come camera integration, Google envisions AI Mode as more than just a search tool—it’s an AI companion for everyday life. Google suggests this is ideal for multitasking situations, like packing for a trip, where users can simply ask for advice, such as how to keep clothes wrinkle-free.

To try Search Live, enroll in the AI Mode Labs experiment, then open the Google app and tap the new icon just below the search bar.

Author’s Opinion The addition of voice to AI Mode reflects a clear trend toward more natural, conversational interfaces in technology. However, simply adding voice capability isn’t enough. For this to truly enhance user experience, Google needs to ensure that responses are contextually accurate, timely, and respectful of privacy. As AI search replaces traditional browsing, transparency around how results are generated and how user data is handled becomes even more critical. This move has huge potential but also risks alienating users if it reduces their control or access to diverse sources of information.

Featured image credit: StockVault

