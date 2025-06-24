Nightly Raises Over $62,000 for Make-A-Wish North Texas With Sold-Out Graduation Concert

Last month, over 3,000 students representing more than 40 high schools across the Dallas-Fort Worth area came together for something that was much more than a graduation celebration. The Graduation Concert, produced by Nightly, raised $62,180 for Make-A-Wish North Texas. The event was hosted at Gilley’s Southside Ballroom and featured a live performance from 17-year-old country artis Ty Myers with millions of monthly listeners on Spotify.

Nightly, founded by Dallas entrepreneur Thomas Owen, claims not to be “just another event company.” It is recognized as a platform that merges cultural moments with real impact, designed to show a new generation how celebration and contribution can exist in the same space. The Graduation Concert proved that it is possible to make noise and make a difference at the same time.

The $62,180 raised will help grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. On May 10th, just hours after the concert, Make-A-Wish North Texas CEO Kim Elenez took the stage at the nonprofit’s annual gala and publicly recognized Thomas’s work. The check was later presented at the Make-A-Wish North Texas headquarters.

“Thomas had an idea as a high school senior that giving should be a part of his life work, so last night he hosted the largest graduation party of all time benefitting Make-A-Wish,” said Kim Elenez to a full ballroom at Wish Night at the Omni Hotel in Dallas.

Behind the scenes, the event took months of planning and relied on a growing team of passionate students and young leaders. Every detail, from ambassador recruitment to event logistics, was handled with intention. What made this night special wasn’t just the lights, the music, or the packed venue. It was the deeper belief that young people could lead, inspire, and create lasting change.

Nightly is building more than concerts. It is shaping an ecosystem where students are not just attendees but contributors. Where every event, every role, every piece of media feeds a broader movement. Nightly is laying the foundation for something that will expand far beyond Dallas, blending live events, digital storytelling, and community engagement into a brand new category.

As word spreads, Nightly continues to gain momentum from students, parents, artists, and nonprofits who see what it stands for. There is an unmistakable energy surrounding what was built on May 9th, and that energy is already fueling what comes next.

This fall, Nightly will take its vision on the road with the launch of the Nightly College Tour, a multi-city experience designed to bring that same blend of celebration and impact to campuses across the country. The tour marks the next chapter in Nightly’s mission: to turn unforgettable nights into unforgettable change.