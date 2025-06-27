DMR News

Amazon Plans £40 Billion Investment in the UK Over Next Three Years

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 27, 2025

Amazon revealed plans to invest £40 billion ($54 billion) in the UK over the next three years. This funding will go toward building four new fulfillment centers, upgrading existing facilities, expanding operations, and improving transportation infrastructure across the country.

The UK government praised the announcement as a boost to domestic growth and productivity, especially after a 0.3% economic contraction in April caused partly by US trade tariffs and domestic tax hikes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the investment will create thousands of new jobs and shows the government’s growth plan is working.

Job Creation and Infrastructure Expansion

Amazon expects to add 2,000 jobs at a fulfillment center in Hull and another 2,000 positions in Northampton. The company will also open two new buildings at its corporate headquarters in East London and redevelop Bray Film Studios in Berkshire.

This investment is part of wider tech growth in the UK, with companies like TikTok opening large new offices and Nvidia’s CEO praising the country as a prime place to invest. However, some entrepreneurs warn that recent tax increases could hurt the startup ecosystem.

What The Author Thinks

Amazon’s large-scale commitment signals confidence in the UK as a tech hub, but long-term success requires policies that support startups as much as established giants. Without a startup-friendly environment, the UK risks losing the innovation that fuels future growth.

Featured image credit: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Yasmeeta Oon

