DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

LinkedIn CEO Says AI Writing Assistant Has Fallen Short of Expectations

ByHilary Ong

Jun 27, 2025

LinkedIn CEO Says AI Writing Assistant Has Fallen Short of Expectations

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky admitted that AI-generated suggestions to improve LinkedIn posts have not been as popular as anticipated.

The Reason Behind User Reluctance

Roslansky explained that posting on LinkedIn is different because it essentially acts as a professional resume. Users are cautious since overly AI-generated posts can lead to backlash, potentially damaging their career prospects.

He noted, “If you’re getting called out on X or TikTok, that’s one thing. But when you’re getting called out on LinkedIn, it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself.”

Despite limited use of AI post suggestions, LinkedIn has observed a significant rise in AI-related job listings and profile skill additions, signaling growing institutional demand. Roslansky also shared that he uses AI to polish emails to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ensuring his messages sound professional and precise.

Author’s Opinion

LinkedIn’s slower uptake of AI writing aids underscores professionals’ desire to balance efficiency with authenticity. On a platform where reputation matters deeply, users prefer AI tools that enhance without overshadowing their genuine voice. The future of AI in professional settings hinges on subtlety and trust.

Featured image credit: Shantanu Kumar via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Google Launches AI Mode for Users in India
Jun 27, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Apple Faces New Siri AI Lawsuit Filed by Shareholders
Jun 26, 2025 Hilary Ong
SOLLONG Launches “Trinity” Computing Power Asset Mechanism; SOLG Payment Test Successfully Completed
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801