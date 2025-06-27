LinkedIn CEO Says AI Writing Assistant Has Fallen Short of Expectations

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky admitted that AI-generated suggestions to improve LinkedIn posts have not been as popular as anticipated.

The Reason Behind User Reluctance

Roslansky explained that posting on LinkedIn is different because it essentially acts as a professional resume. Users are cautious since overly AI-generated posts can lead to backlash, potentially damaging their career prospects.

He noted, “If you’re getting called out on X or TikTok, that’s one thing. But when you’re getting called out on LinkedIn, it really impacts your ability to create economic opportunity for yourself.”

Despite limited use of AI post suggestions, LinkedIn has observed a significant rise in AI-related job listings and profile skill additions, signaling growing institutional demand. Roslansky also shared that he uses AI to polish emails to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ensuring his messages sound professional and precise.

Author’s Opinion LinkedIn’s slower uptake of AI writing aids underscores professionals’ desire to balance efficiency with authenticity. On a platform where reputation matters deeply, users prefer AI tools that enhance without overshadowing their genuine voice. The future of AI in professional settings hinges on subtlety and trust.

Featured image credit: Shantanu Kumar via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.