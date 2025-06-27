DMR News

Google Launches AI Mode for Users in India

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 27, 2025

Google Launches AI Mode for Users in India

Google has launched its AI mode, a Q&A-style search tool, for users in India. Currently in an experimental phase, the feature requires users to opt in via Search Labs.

Users can ask complex, multi-part queries in English, such as requesting creative indoor activities for energetic children. Follow-up questions are also supported to refine search results. Google has not yet announced plans to support local languages.

Voice and image search capabilities are included for Indian users, reflecting the popularity of voice search in the region. The AI mode is powered by a customized version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model. Early testers are submitting queries that are two to three times longer than usual.

AI Mode’s Evolution and Market Context

Initially tested with premium users in the U.S., AI mode saw a broader rollout following Google I/O, with added features like shopping, voice, and image search, plus ads. India, with over 870 million internet users, serves as a key market and testing ground for multilingual user behavior.

Despite Google’s dominance in search, alternative chat-based AI tools such as ChatGPT and Perplexity have gained popularity. Google aims to retain users preferring conversational AI through AI mode.

Google also offers AI overviews, summarizing search results, with over 1.5 billion users globally. However, recent reports indicate these AI features may reduce traffic to publishers, impacting organic search visits.

What The Author Thinks

Google’s AI mode represents a strong push into conversational search, aiming to meet evolving user preferences. However, the challenge lies in balancing this innovation with fair treatment of publishers whose traffic and revenue may suffer. Sustainable AI integration should include support for the wider digital ecosystem to ensure content creators are not left behind.

