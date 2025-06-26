Apple Faces New Siri AI Lawsuit Filed by Shareholders

Apple is being sued again over delays in its Apple Intelligence features, this time through a federal securities class-action lawsuit. The suit represents investors who purchased Apple shares between June 10, 2024, and June 9, 2025.

Filed by shareholder Eric Tucker, the lawsuit names CEO Tim Cook, current CFO Kevan Parekh, and former CFO Luca Maestri as defendants. It alleges that Apple promoted an advanced version of Siri for the iPhone 16 despite lacking a functional prototype.

Allegations of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, Apple knew at the time of its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that it did not have a working model of the enhanced AI-based Siri features and lacked a reasonable basis to deliver them during the iPhone 16 product cycle, if ever.

The lawsuit points to repeated promotions of these Siri features on Apple’s website and YouTube starting in June 2024. The features were eventually removed, with Apple announcing in March 2025 that they were behind schedule. Apple’s stock had reached a record high in December 2024 but dropped following the announcement.

Related Consumer Lawsuits and Delayed Features

At least three other lawsuits filed by iPhone 16 users claim they paid a premium for features that remain unavailable. The delayed Siri features, including the AI’s ability to access users’ personal context and perform tasks based on screen content, are not expected until iOS 26.4 in spring 2026.

One example shown at WWDC 2024 involved Siri retrieving flight details from a user’s email and providing live status updates.

Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi attributed the delay to complications in merging legacy Siri code with new AI architecture. The company has since shifted entirely to new code to meet its quality standards.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s Siri AI delay highlights the risks tech giants face when hyping cutting-edge features prematurely. Investors and consumers expect transparency, and falling short erodes trust, especially in a competitive AI landscape. For Apple, ensuring quality is crucial—but managing expectations is just as important to avoid legal and reputational fallout.

Featured image credit: RUMBLE via Flickr

