SOLLONG Launches “Trinity” Computing Power Asset Mechanism; SOLG Payment Test Successfully Completed

On June 24, the 2025 AI Computing Power Summit Forum concluded successfully in Nha Trang, Vietnam. The forum, themed “AI-Driven Distributed Computing and Assetization Pathways,” brought together industry experts and enterprise representatives from around the world to explore the latest trends and development paths of the computing power economy.

As a key participant, SOLLONG announced at the forum that its native token SOLG has successfully completed the first round of payment functionality testing. Users can now use SOLG in real-world scenarios to purchase goods and services, with a payment process that is stable, seamless, and comparable to mainstream crypto payments—offering even greater efficiency and user convenience.

Notably, SOLLONG previously partnered with Visa to launch a global physical consumption card linked to SOLG. This card covers millions of merchant payment scenarios, bringing real-life utility to computing power assets. This marks a significant leap as computing resources evolve from on-chain incentive tools into real-world units of exchange—measurable, tradable, and spendable.

The successful SOLG payment test not only validates the maturity of SOLLONG’s underlying infrastructure but also provides a practical model for the integration of DePIN and AI computing networks. It demonstrates a viable path for realizing the value of computing power on a global scale.

As AI adoption grows and edge computing becomes more widespread, computing power is emerging as a foundational resource of the digital era—on par with electricity, water, and internet connectivity. However, in the traditional financial system, the value of computing power remains largely unrecognized, lacking standardized confirmation, pricing, and circulation mechanisms.

SOLLONG emphasizes that to ensure the sustainable development of the AI economy, it is essential to establish a unified assetization framework that converts resource output into tradable financial assets through standardized units, thereby completing the full value loop from “generation” to “realization.”

To this end, SOLLONG has developed a computing power mapping mechanism centered around SOLG. This enables the computing power contributed by edge devices to be accurately recorded and transformed into on-chain assets. The system expands the economic boundaries of computing resources and offers a decentralized financial gateway where “everyone can participate and benefit.”

The SOLG payment test represents the first real-world deployment of this mechanism, signifying a shift from conceptual value to tangible utility. It serves as a bridge between Web3 and the real economy.

SOLLONG also officially launched its “Trinity” computing power asset mechanism at the forum. The system comprises three core tokens that establish a complete value cycle through resource validation, credit stratification, and value circulation:

SOLG : The resource-anchored token, mapping actual computing power output. It reflects the contributions of distributed devices and serves as the foundational value unit of the ecosystem.

: The resource-anchored token, mapping actual computing power output. It reflects the contributions of distributed devices and serves as the foundational value unit of the ecosystem. AILong : The credit-anchored token, generated based on user outputs and interaction behaviors. It supports the creation of a reputation system and guides incentive distribution.

: The credit-anchored token, generated based on user outputs and interaction behaviors. It supports the creation of a reputation system and guides incentive distribution. LLong: The currency-anchored token, used for payments, governance, and cross-system clearing within the ecosystem. Its issuance mechanism is dynamically linked to the status of SOLG and AILong.

Together, the three tokens form a dynamic closed-loop relationship: SOLG production drives the ecosystem, AILong adjusts behavior and value assessment, and LLong facilitates external value flow and clearing. This self-sustaining mechanism across resource generation, credit modulation, and monetary circulation provides a solid institutional foundation for scaling computing power finance.

SOLLONG stated that as SOLG payment channels continue to expand and the “Trinity” mechanism is further optimized, its application will gradually extend to sectors such as data storage, AI training, and smart devices. The goal is to achieve standardized, liquid, and large-scale computing power asset deployment across industries.

At the close of the forum, SOLLONG engaged in vibrant discussions with the VZ International Community, further strengthening their global strategic alignment in the fields of DePIN and AI. Looking ahead, SOLLONG will continue deepening collaboration with ecosystem partners to build a global computing power finance network, accelerate the convergence of DePIN and AI infrastructure, and jointly shape an open, inclusive, and shared next-generation computing economy.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.