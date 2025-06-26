Space AI Makes a Stunning Appearance at Nexus2140 Global Expo, Showcasing the New AI+Web3 Paradigm

From June 21 to 22, 2025, the Nexus2140 AI·WEB3·ECOM Global Expo was grandly held at the KINTEX Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea. As the world’s first major tech exhibition integrating AI, Web3, and cross-border e-commerce, the event featured an impressive lineup of guests, including government officials from various countries, top institutional investors, and industry pioneers. The Expo explored how AI-generated content and blockchain applications are reshaping commercial practices. Space AI, a leading builder of a diverse “AI + Web3” ecosystem, attracted widespread attention with its participation.

During the expo, Grace Kim, International Business Development Manager of Space AI, delivered a keynote speech titled “Web3 Innovation Empowered by AI.” She provided an in-depth analysis of industry trends and Space AI’s unique approach. Grace emphasized that the rapid evolution of generative AI and Web3 technologies is driving a global digital transformation powered by data intelligence. In 2024 alone, investments in AI and Web3 were projected to exceed \$15 billion, signaling a major shift in the digital economy. While Web3 builds trust through decentralization, AI adds intelligent decision-making, together reshaping the foundational architecture and application ecosystem of the internet.

She further elaborated on how Space AI integrates conversational AI, intelligent drawing, and real-time translation tools to significantly lower the entry barrier for ordinary users to engage with blockchain—enabling no-code on-chain operations. Space AI’s proprietary AI-powered quantitative engine is open to individual users, using machine learning and big data modeling to automatically generate dynamic investment strategies for smarter asset allocation. Complemented by a multi-chain crypto wallet and an all-in-one Web3 portal with lightweight social features, the platform forms a complete ecosystem loop of “social engagement – tool utilization – value creation,” enhancing user experience and ecosystem vitality.

At the exhibition, Space AI set up a dedicated booth featuring rich live demonstrations and interactive experiences, fully showcasing its integrated social, AI, and quantitative multi-chain ecosystem. The booth drew a large number of professional attendees for in-depth discussions, highlighting Space AI’s leading edge in technological innovation and ecosystem development.

During the event, Space AI was honored with the “Web3.0 Technology Innovation Achievement Award” by the Nexus2140 organizing committee. This award recognizes companies for outstanding innovation in cutting-edge technology, ecosystem building, and user experience. Upon receiving the award, Grace Kim expressed that this honor affirms the team’s dedication and continuous innovation. “We will remain focused on technological breakthroughs and product optimization, advancing the integration of AI and Web3. Together with more users and partners, we aim to build an open, intelligent, and sustainable digital future.”

Space AI’s presence at Nexus2140 demonstrated its solid capabilities in AI and Web3 integration and marked a strategic step forward in expanding its global footprint and deepening multilateral collaborations. Looking ahead, Space AI will take this recognition as a new starting point to accelerate technological innovation and ecosystem synergy. The company is committed to co-creating an open, efficient, and trustworthy digital ecosystem and seizing the next wave of growth in the intelligent era.

