DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Amazon Launches Second Batch of Kuiper Satellites to Compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 26, 2025

Amazon Launches Second Batch of Kuiper Satellites to Compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Amazon successfully launched the second batch of its Kuiper internet satellites on Monday, advancing its goal of creating a vast constellation to provide global broadband coverage. The launch took place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 6:54 a.m. ET, using a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying 27 satellites.

Ben Chilton, an ordnance engineer at ULA, remarked during the livestream, “We have ignition and lift off of United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet constellation, continuing a new chapter in low Earth orbit satellite connectivity.”

Launch Delays and Mission Background

This mission was delayed twice due to weather and a technical issue with the rocket booster. It follows Amazon’s first successful launch of 27 Kuiper satellites earlier this year.

Six years ago, Amazon announced Project Kuiper, aiming to build a constellation of 3,236 internet-beaming satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). These satellites will compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink, which currently leads the market with around 8,000 satellites in orbit.

Amazon has already placed 54 Kuiper satellites into orbit and must launch at least half of its planned constellation — 1,618 satellites — by July 2026 to comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements.

The company has secured over 80 launches with multiple providers, including rival SpaceX, to deploy its satellites into orbit.

What The Author Thinks

Amazon’s aggressive push into satellite internet signals a significant shift in the battle for global broadband dominance. While Starlink currently holds a strong lead, Kuiper’s entry brings much-needed competition that could drive innovation and better services for consumers worldwide. The race also highlights how space is becoming a critical frontier for technological advancement and geopolitical influence.

Featured image credit: Scientific American

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

SOLLONG Launches “Trinity” Computing Power Asset Mechanism; SOLG Payment Test Successfully Completed
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Golden Link Debuts at Nexus2140 Global Expo, Showcasing a New Future for the Web3.0 Digital Economy
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Space AI Makes a Stunning Appearance at Nexus2140 Global Expo, Showcasing the New AI+Web3 Paradigm
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801