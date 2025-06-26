Plastic Credits Are Booming. This Platform Wants to Keep It Honest.

A new global resource aims to bring transparency and credibility to the global plastic crisis’ rapidly growing solution: plastic credits.

In 2018, a German brand producing vegan condoms, Einhorn, contacted a young ocean impact organisation, Seven Clean Seas, with a curious request. “We want to be as good-for-the-world as possible, but we can’t avoid plastic in our packaging. Can we pay you to remove the same amount of plastic from the environment?” The resulting collaboration may have been the world’s first informal plastic credit transaction, years before the concept gained widespread attention.

Now, almost seven years later, the world has changed. And so has the market. Plastic credits have evolved from a fringe concept to a much-needed part of the solution. Seven Clean Seas, having built one of the leading consultancy teams in the waste reduction sector, has worked with global brands, governments, and events – including The Economist Group and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy) – to develop rigorous plastic footprinting, reduction strategies, and recovery solutions.

Amid this momentum, plasticcredits.org launches as a new hub designed to keep the fast-growing market grounded in facts and integrity. Developed by the team behind Seven Clean Seas, the platform explains the fundamentals of plastic credits: what they are, how they’re generated and verified, which standards exist, and why high-integrity plastic crediting projects matter.

The launch follows a growing global interest, amplified by a 2024 World Bank report that endorsed plastic credits as a legitimate financing mechanism, if deployed responsibly. The publication served as a clear validation of the concept, but also a warning: without standards and transparency, the plastic credit market could repeat the missteps of the voluntary carbon market.

“People are waking up to the power of plastic credits—but also the risks,” said Seven Clean Seas CEO and Founder, Tom Peacock-Nazil. “We built plasticcredits.org to fill the knowledge gap and ensure that the right information is accessible before the market moves too fast.”

Plasticcredits.org is a knowledge-first resource. Its mission is to help sustainability professionals, corporate leaders, NGOs, and individuals alike make informed decisions by cutting through jargon, demystifying key processes, and highlighting what quality and impact really mean in this space.

The platform represents a strategic step in market maturity, offering a clear and unbiased view at a time when clarity is urgently needed.

“As the world scrambles for solutions to the plastic crisis, this is our invitation to the industry. Let’s get this right from the start.”