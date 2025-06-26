DMR News

Trump Urges ‘Everyone’ to Keep Oil Prices Low to Avoid Helping the Enemy

ByDayne Lee

Jun 26, 2025

President Donald Trump demanded on Monday that “everyone” keep oil prices down, warning that rising prices would only “play into the hands of the enemy.” His message comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted, “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!”

Targeting the Oil Industry

While Trump did not specify his audience, his message appeared directed at the U.S. oil industry. Earlier this year, some oil producers expressed concerns about cutting production after prices fell to multi-year lows due to Trump’s tariffs and increased output from OPEC+.

Trump further urged the Energy Department to boost drilling immediately, tweeting, “To The Department of Energy: DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!! And I mean NOW!!!” It is important to note, however, that oil production decisions are made by private companies responding to market conditions — the Energy Department does not operate drilling activities.

A White House spokesperson, Harrison Fields, clarified, “As the President said, producers must keep oil prices down or risk playing into the hands of the enemy,” when asked about Trump’s intended audience.

Crude oil prices closed about 7% lower on Monday after Iran launched missile attacks on a U.S. airbase in Qatar. The strikes caused no casualties, and investors interpreted the retaliation as calibrated to avoid further conflict escalation.

Author’s Opinion

Keeping oil prices stable is crucial during geopolitical conflicts, but it’s unrealistic to expect immediate results solely through political pressure. Market dynamics, production costs, and global supply chains play a major role. Clear communication and coordinated international efforts, rather than threats alone, are needed to maintain energy security without unnecessary market disruption.

Featured image credit: Heute

Dayne Lee

