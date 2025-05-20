Satya Nadella Chooses AI Over Podcasts for His Daily Routine

While Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has mentioned enjoying podcasts, it seems he no longer listens to them in the traditional way. In a recent Bloomberg profile focused on Microsoft’s AI strategy and its complex relationship with OpenAI, Nadella revealed how much he uses the company’s Copilot AI assistant in his daily life. Instead of listening to podcasts, he now uploads the transcripts into Copilot, engaging in conversations about the content while driving to the office.

Nadella, who humorously referred to his job as “email typist,” also mentioned that he relies on at least 10 custom agents built within Copilot Studio to summarize emails, prepare for meetings, and assist with various office tasks.

The use of AI seems to be transforming Microsoft in significant ways. It’s reported that programmers were among the hardest hit in the company’s recent layoffs, shortly after Nadella stated that 30% of the company’s code is written by AI.

What The Author Thinks Nadella’s shift from podcasts to using AI as a conversational partner underscores the growing role AI plays in transforming our daily routines. As companies like Microsoft incorporate AI more deeply into their operations, it’s not just changing how business is done but also how individuals, even CEOs, engage with information. While the integration of AI can undoubtedly lead to increased productivity, it also raises questions about the future of human-centered tasks and the potential impact on jobs that depend on those activities.

Featured image credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.